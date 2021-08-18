Clean Up With up to $300 off Dyson Vacuums Today

If you’re one of those people who is dedicated to Olympic-level home cleaning (which who isn’t right now?!), boy do I have some good news for you. Dyson is offering up to $300 off RRP on some of their most popular vacuums and heaters for Afterpay Day 2021. While the big online shopping event officially kicks off tomorrow, Dyson has gone ahead and dropped some early deals.

If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson, but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities, now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great deals.

Keep reading to shop those hefty discounts on the Dyson V7, V8 and Purifier Hot+Cool Heater.

Dyson v8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner was $899, now $599 (save $300)

This model features powerful suction for versatile cleaning and has up to 40 minutes of runtime. The v8 also includes two cleaner heads and four tools.

Dyson v7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner was $599, now $399 (save $200)

The v7 is small but packs a huge punch. It has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, and weighs only 2.3kg, making it the lightest cord-free vacuum.

Dyson Hot+Cool Link was $799, now $599 (save $200)

Dyson’s Hot+Cool Link will warm you up this winter, with its fast room heating, and diffused mode heats the room evenly. And in summer, it’ll cool you down just as quickly. It also automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air.

They’ve also got a range of gift-with-purchase deals going at the moment too. You can score yourself a complimentary gift of a car cleaning kit, complete cleaning kit, or filter (valued at $89) when you purchase the Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra Vacuum or the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Vacuum. And you can also nab yourself a free bonus filter with the Dyson Omni-glide Vacuum Cleaner.

Shop the whole Dyson sale here.

