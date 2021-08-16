Ditch These Tacky, Outdated Landscaping ‘Trends’

We recently advised you that certain types of landscaping can help (or hurt) your home’s resale value. (Steer clear of spikey plants! Avoid invasive species! Don’t plant too many trees!) But another way to potentially boost the value of your home — or at least its curb appeal — is to remove or refrain from outdated landscape designs. Things like garden gnomes and boulder accents that were once all the rage now stand out to potential buyers, and your neighbours, like your grandmother’s plush mauve carpet.

Here are a few landscaping trends that are past their prime and should be put to bed.

Say farewell to boxwood shrubs

Today’s homeowners want landscaping that is easy to manage and gives their home curb appeal, dimension, and character. Boxwood shrubs offer none of that. These shrubs were popular in England and made their way to North America in the 1600s. They provide a uniform look to your yard, sure, but they are also easily susceptible to diseases, and the pruning needed to keep their shape is a nuisance.

Homebuyers want to see more of the house these days, so consider planting smaller plants or perennials in front and larger bushes on the corners of the house.

Replace those garden statues and fountains

Landscaping continues to evolve, and right now, a less crowded and more open look is in style. Unfortunately, certain garden accents like statues and gnomes don’t fit modern landscaping designs. Think of them like yard clutter, and instead, let the plants speak for themselves.

Another garden statue that has not aged well is the three-tiered fountain. These towering sculptures have been around for thousands of years, and while everyone loves a little water feature, these in particular have an outdated look, they require regular cleaning, and they often require repairs. You’re better off going with a bubbler that has a simple construction and is easy to maintain.

Ditch the giant boulder

Rock gardens are a popular way to save on both water and landscaping effort. However, the heyday of the the giant random boulder is behind us. As Gardening Etc. says, “Impermeable hard landscaping is bad for biodiversity and is just not a very wise way to use precious outdoor space.” Therefore, too many hardscapes can make a yard look neglected and less functional.

Instead? Install a rain garden. The diverse plants will be a lovely focal point while still conserving water.

Opt for natural alternatives to dyed mulch

Mulch is a practical way to spruce up your yard. The yard dressing keeps moisture in, helps shade the soil, and provides vital nutrients to your plant life. The colour and design can also enhance your home’s curb appeal. Unfortunately, dyed mulches, which became popular in the 1960s, are now an outdated eyesore — and they sometimes contain harmful contaminants.

Instead, opt for a natural mulch, which comes in darker hues that can give you that contrast you’re looking for.