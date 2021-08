When Does Daylight Saving Start In Australia, Again?

Can you believe it’s almost that time of year again? Yes – daylight saving 2021 is fast approaching, which means at 2:00 am on October 3, 2021, clocks must be put forward by one hour in all Australian states, except for Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.

While most smartphones will automatically adjust the time, it’s important to remember to manually change the time on your watches and clocks on Sunday, October 3 from 2:00 am to 3:00 am.

Daylight saving 2021

Are we losing or gaining an hour?

The states that are impacted by daylight saving will experience sunrise and sunset about one hour later on October 3 than the day before. That means there will be more light in the evening – which is arguably one of the best perks of an Aussie summer.

Unfortunately, this does means we all miss out on an hour of sleep. But hey, at least it’s the weekend? Just sleep in an hour if you like.

Which states are impacted by daylight saving?

As mentioned, daylight saving is observed in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and Norfolk Island.

Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia, Christmas Island and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands don’t take part in daylight saving and therefore times in those states will not change come October.

What is daylight saving and why do we do it?

Daylight saving originated in the former Canadian city of Port Arthur in 1908, when a businessman suggested the council move the clocks forward so children could experience an extra hour of sun. In Australia, daylight saving began in 1967 in Tasmania and was prompted by drought.

It was observed nationwide between 1917-18 and 1942-44, but in the early ‘70s, the idea was rejected by WA, the NT and QLD. According to SMH, daylight saving for northern Queenslanders – and those living in naturally hot states like WA and the NT – means an extra hour of sun during the already scorching summer months.

More than 70 other countries participate in daylight saving, including the US, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Antarctica. In Australia, it always begins at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in October and ends at 2 a.m. (3 a.m. daylight saving time) on the first Sunday in April.

When will daylight saving 2021 end?

Daylight saving will end at 3:00 am on Sunday, April 3, 2022, when clocks will be turned back one hour to 2:00 am. Sunrise and sunset will occur one hour earlier on April 3 than the day before, which means more light in the morning – and an extra hour of sleep.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of daylight saving time 2021.