Which Restrictions Will Be Relaxed in September for Fully Vaccinated NSW Locals?

NSW locals have been eagerly awaiting the news of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated adults by mid-September.

In the daily NSW COVID-19 press conference held on Thursday, August 26, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that fully vaccinated adults would receive the following restriction changes as of 12:01 am on Monday, September 13.

What are the changing COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated results?

As of September 13, 2021, folks living outside LGAs of concern will be permitted to enjoy outdoor gatherings of up to five people (including children). All adults must be fully vaccinated in order to receive these freedoms, ABC reports.

If you live within an LGA of concern, the relaxed restrictions will look slightly different. In households where all adults have been fully vaccinated, adults will be permitted to meet outdoors for one hour of recreation, within curfew hours and within a 5km radius from home. This hour of recreation outdoors will be added on top of the one hour of outdoor exercise currently allowed in LGAs of concern.

On these small changes, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said:

“[We] know people coming together is what people miss the most.” “From the various options we looked at, that was the option that met the mental health needs and wellbeing of our community, but also provided the lowest-risk setting.”

In addition to restriction changes, Premier Berejiklian and NSW Chief health officer Kerry Chant shared that NSW saw 1,029 locally acquired cases with 844 cases under investigation. Regional NSW’s lockdown has also been extended through to September 10, midnight.

Three more deaths have tragically been recorded in NSW over the past 24 hours. On this, Dr Chant stressed that it’s important people who have received a positive COVID result do not hesitate to seek out medical care if they are concerned their condition may be deteriorating.

“If you’ve got any change in your breathing, difficulty breathing, dizziness, or your condition is deteriorating, do not hesitate. Although our system is clearly under stress, the best thing you can do is present early for care,” she said.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can find a COVID vaccine booking, check out our write up here.