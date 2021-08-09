8 Smart Scales That Tell You More Than Just Your Weight

If you’re looking to trade in your old bathroom scales and take your health kick up a notch, might we suggest investing in a set of smart scales?

Aside from simply measuring bodyweight, smart scales read a range of things like BMI (Body Mass Index), bone density, muscle mass, water percentage, and BMR (basal metabolic rate — the calories used when you’re active or resting).

So how do smart scales work?

Smart scales send electrical currents called bioelectrical impedance impulses throughout the body while you stand barefoot on the scales. These pulses send messages back to the smart system that logs all your measurements, so you can consistently track your progress. These tiny pulses are also perfectly safe for the average person. However, people with pacemakers should not use this type of scale.

Obviously, as the scales get more advanced, it’s possible to see the metrics for each body part — arms, torso, legs etc. — so you can somewhat target those areas when you’re in the gym. So if you’re looking to improve your health and fitness levels, these scales are a worthy investment.

Some smart scales even have an app attached to them so that you can track all your measurements and progress in one place.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart scales online, so you know which ones are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

RENPHO Smart Scale tells you 13 key metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and body age. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and can sync to Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit app.

You can buy the RENPHO Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale ($44.99) from Amazon here.

The Withings Body+ – Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale offers full body composition analysis, monitoring weight, body fat and water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass. The data from every weigh-in appears in the Health Mate app automatically via Wi-Fi (iOS8+ and Android 5+). It also allows for multiple users, logging up to 8 peoples personal weight histories.

Withings Body+ – Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale ($160.74) from Amazon here.

If you’re already a Fitbit fan, this smart scale is the perfect new addition. It measures and displays weight on-screen while syncing your stats to your Fitbit dashboard. Once synced, it shows your weight and BMI trends in the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs and helps to track your progress consistently.

You can buy the Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale ($92.40) from Amazon here.

Withings Body – BMI Wi-Fi Scale allows you to see progress during each weigh-in to help keep you motivated and on track. It’s also highly compatible with Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit and more than 100 top health and fitness apps.

You can buy the Withings Body – BMI Wi-Fi Scale ($98) from Amazon here.

The Eufy Smart Scale tracks multiple aspects of your health — weight, body fat, BMI, water and muscle percentage — to provide you with a holistic insight into your well-being. It also has full app integration, super-clear LED display, anti-slip grip and can track up to 20 users from one account.

You can buy the Eufy T9140011 Smart Fitness Scale ($75) from Amazon here.

The Wyze Scale, Bluetooth Body Fat Scale and Smart Body Composition Monitor track up to 12 essential metrics like weight (of course), body fat percentage, lean body mass, and 9 additional body composition metrics. All the measurements and metrics are tracked in the Wyze App over time so you can see when you’re making real progress. It also syncs with other popular fitness apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit.

You can buy the Wyze Scale, Bluetooth Body Fat Scale and Smart Body Composition Monitor, $160

Qardio Base 2 measures body mass index (BMI) and body composition, including body fat percentage and muscle, water and bone mass, for a complete picture of health that goes far beyond weight. Set goals and monitor your progress regularly so you can stay on track.

You can buy the QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale and Body Analyzer ($239.89) from Amazon here.

Track 17 different measurements, including body mass index, muscle mass, and more. Up to 8 people can log their metrics via the FitTrack Pro app so you can monitor the progress of your body health indicators and set goals and reminders.

You can buy the FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale ($136.84) from Amazon here.