12 Colourful Kettle and Toaster Sets to Brighten Up Your Kitchen

Whether your kitchen is due for an upgrade or you just fancy a bit of a change up, a new kettle and toaster set could do the trick. Especially if, like me, there’s nothing more satisfying than having matching homewares.
With a huge range of different styles and colours to choose from, you’re sure to find a set regardless of your kitchen style. Kitchenware brands like Smeg, Breville and Sunbeam, offer a variety of 2 and 4 piece toasters as well as funky vintage and modern kettles in bold, bright colours like cherry red, pastel blue and sunshine yellow, as well as classic colour-ways like black, white and stainless steel.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of kettle and toaster sets that’ll fit into any budget so you can find a set worth investing in.
White kettle and toaster sets
Westinghouse Diamond Kettle & Toaster Breakfast Pack in White, $88
Sunbeam Alinea Collection Kettle Ocean Mist White, currently $109, usually $129
Sunbeam Alinea Select 4 Slice Toaster White, currently $129, usually $149
Black kettle and toaster sets
Sunbeam Diamond 2 Slice Toaster and 1.7L Kettle Set in Black, $159.99
Delonghi Brillante Exclusive Kettle Black, $119
Delonghi Brillante Exclusive 4 Slice Toaster Black, $149
Stainless steel kettle and toaster sets
Morphy Richards Equip 1.7L Kettle & 2 Slice Toaster in Brushed Stainless Steel, $122
Breville the Lift & Look Pro 2 Slice Toaster, $119
Breville the Compact Kettle Brushed Stainless Steel, $89.95
Red kettle and toaster sets
Smeg 50’s Style 2 Slice Toaster in Red, $219
Smeg 50’s Style Variable Temperature Kettle in Red, $239
Blue Kettle and toaster sets
Delonghi Icona Capitals Lisbon Kettle Azure, currently $125, originally $149
Delonghi Icona Capitals Lisbon 4 Slice Toaster Azure, currently $159, originally $179
Yellow Kettle and toaster sets
Delonghi Icona Capitals New York 2 Slice Toaster Yellow, currently $125, usually $149
Delonghi Icona Capitals New York Kettle Yellow, currently $134, usually $149
Green Kettle and toaster sets
De’Longhi Distinta Flair 2 Slice Toaster, $119 (currently sold out)
DeLonghi Distinta Flair Electric Kettle 1.7L, $119
Pink kettle and toaster sets
Smeg 50s Retro Style 2 Slice Toaster Pink, $249
Smeg 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle Pink, $246
Orange toaster & kettle sets
De’Longhi Icona Capitals 4 Slice Toaster, $210
