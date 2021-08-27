These User-Friendly Infuser Machines Will Make You Feel Like a Culinary God

Infuser machines are having a moment right now. We’re all spending so much time at home, and it’s prompted the majority of us to get a little more hands-on in the kitchen. As fusion recipes become increasingly popular, naturally, infusers are the next step when combining delicious flavours. What makes infusing so much fun is how diverse it can be — from making herbal or botanically infused tinctures to producing a hybrid of gourmet flavours, it takes culinary experimentation to a whole new level.

Thanks to cookware brands, infuser machines are now super accessible and cheaper than ever. Not to mention they’re made to be user friendly as most machines begin the infusion process with a click of a button. With so many options out there, here are a few of our favourite infusion machines from Amazon that will elevate any recipe. Happy infusing!

This automated electric infuser machine can extract and infuse active ingredients from your herbs into a variety of different items including, infused butter, oils, chocolates and gummies. There are no limits when it comes to producing the most delicious edible snacks. It also offers a silicone mould, allowing you to make the perfect sized sticks of butter or chocolate. Not to mention this infuser has a lifetime warranty. You can’t go wrong!

You can buy the Active Gear Guy Infuser ($310.91) from Amazon here.

Available for an affordable price, the MB2E is the world’s first countertop butter extractor, designed for infusing butter, oils, tinctures or even soaps, dressings and sauces! This infuser machine also features a digital thermostat and sensor, making your kitchen feel like an A-grade science lab. This tincture is simple to use and ideal for those wanting to create large edible snacks. This little miracle worker also self cleans, so you can kick back while the extractor gets rid of all the leftover mess and bacteria.

You can buy the Magical Butter MB2E Botanical Extractor Machine ($366) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cheese and wine night, then look no further than the ‎JuYinShop Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser. Engineered to add a smoky flavour to your favourite foods, this infuser works the best when paired with cheese, whiskey, cocktails, meat and fish. The smoking gun is also easy to use, as you drop the wood chips into the smoking chamber, place the hose in a covered bowl or ziplock bag, then turn the machine on while using a lighter to ignite the wood chips. Also, the smoker gun infuser machine is travel friendly, so its small size is guaranteed to pack a punch in your food, no matter where you go.

You can buy the JuYinShop Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser ($$54.39) from Amazon here.

If you’re going through a bit of a health kick at the moment and are missing fruity, citrus alcoholic drinks, Twenty 39 have designed the perfect infuser machine for you. The Qarbo Sparkling Water Maker and Fruit Infuser allows you to create the most delicious health drinks in just a matter of seconds. Just cut up your favourite pieces of fruit, add some cold water and turn on the premium soda maker. However, this machine is not only beneficial for your body, but it’s also sustainable as for every single Qarbo used, up to 3,000 single-use containers don’t end up in landfills. Invest in yourself and the planet!

You can buy the Twenty39 Qarbo Sparkling Water Maker and Fruit Infuser ($179) from Amazon here.

This premium kitchen applicance is highly versatile through preparing infused oil, butter, honey and glycerin using the herb of your choice. Unlocking the full potency of herbs, it’s the perfect gourmet touch for your CBD creations. It’s easy to clean as well as after the infused process is finished, a quick wash will get rid of every last drop. Its slick and minimalist design will blend in effortless into any contemporary kitchen.

You can buy the LEVO II – Herbal Oil and Butter Infusion Machine ($505.98) from Amazon here.