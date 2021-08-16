Gua Sha’s Will Stop You Looking All Puffy in the Morning, Here’s How

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You’ve probably already got a facial roller in your fridge that you’re obsessed with for de-puffing your face (if you do, but it’s not in the fridge, trust me, try it). But might I suggest you upgrade to a gua sha tool?

What is a Gua Sha?

A gua sha is a tool traditionally found and used in Chinese medicine. Made from stone, they come in a range of different shapes and edges that you run over the skin to help depuff the face, relieve muscle tightness, and boost lymphatic drainage.

How does it work?

When using a gua sha, you typically use a face scraping technique that consists of short and long gentle strokes that help promote lymphatic drainage and reduce puffiness. After applying face oil, hold it at a 45-degree angle to the skin and gently scrape in an upwards and outwards motion. Start in the centre of the face and work your way around. Each scraping motion helps to release excess fluids, boost blood circulation and tighten the skin.

What are the benefits?

There are loads of benefits to regularly using a gua sha, including:

Stimulating circulation

Helping to produce collagen

Softening of fine lines and wrinkles

Decreasing puffiness and inflammation

Minimising dark circles

Temporarily tightening the skin

Brightening the complexion

Sculpting of the facial muscles

Releasing tightness

So how do you know which shape is right for you?

While the type of stone it’s made from isn’t critical, but the shape certainly is. Depending on which area of the face you want to treat — chin, eye area, cheekbones — you need to find one that is smooth, rounded and fits the curvature of the area. Most have different contours on each side of the tool, so you can often find one that’ll do most face areas.

Ahead, you can shop our round-up of some of the best gua sha tools on the internet.

The Best Traditional Shaped Gua Sha Tool: CCbeauty Gua Sha Scraping Tools, $3.30

This classic two-point one is perfect for beginners. Made from Rose Quartz, it’s comfortable to hold, easy to maneuver and the perfect addition to your makeup bag.

You can buy the CCbeauty Gua Sha Scraping Tools, $3.30) from Amazon here.

The Best Three-Point Gua Sha Tool: Mina Heal Store Three-Point Gua Sha, $30.32

The Mina Heal Store three-point one is perfect if you’re looking to sculpt and depuff the smaller parts of your face.

You can buy the Mina Heal Store Three-Point Gua Sha ($30.32) from Amazon here.

If you’re a little more familiar with the traditional tools and comfortable using them, this set of three is perfect. It contains a traditional two-point, a three-point, and a single curved tool.

You can buy the Esmee Beauty and Lifestyle Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool Set ($44.57) from Amazon here.