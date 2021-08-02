The Best Blanket Hoodies Because Comfort Is All We Want Now

It’s official that time of year where we don’t want to leave our bed, and the desire to stay in and snuggle only gets stronger once the temperature drops. Luckily, we’re living in 2021 and there’s a very simple solution to our chilly problems – the blanket hoodie (also known as the wearable blanket).

If you’ve ever wished you could drape your doona around you all day, this is essentially a version of that which still allows you to use your hands and go about your day. Below, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite blanket hoodies that’ll keep you snug as a bug (and looking good doing it).

If you think you might’ve seen a blanket hoodie on TV one time, this is the one you would’ve seen. As seen on Shark Tank, THE COMFY made its big debut and quite literally warmed the world’s heart. Made from plush, fluffy sherpa, this wearable blanket comes with a pocket at the front to keep your hands toasty too. It’s also machine washable which is a big win in our books.

Buy the THE COMFY Original Wearable Blanket ($59.99) from Amazon here.

For all the tall guys who are concerned their wearable blanket might cut off at the hips, this is the one for you. It’s generously oversized so your entire body can feel the heat.

Buy the Fomoom Wearable Blanket ($42.96) from Amazon here.

This pastel pine tie-dye number is all kinds of chic. The cuffed wrists also make it easy to go about your business without the sleeves getting in your way – so if you’re keen to keep it on while doing the housework, go right ahead.

Buy the Dreamscene Tie-Dye Hoodie ($34.60) from Amazon here.

If you’re someone who frequently changes their mind, a reversible hoodie is a perfect solution. If you wake up one day and decide you don’t want to wear the leisurely llama design on your hoodie, just give it a switch-up and change it to the sherpa side.

Buy the Reversible Blanket Hoodie ($89.99) from Amazon here.

Leopard print is a fashion statement in and of itself, so this hoodie really speaks for itself. You could probably wear it down to the shops without being judged.

Buy the Leopard Wearable Blanket ($113.12) from Amazon here.

This hoodie is made from sherpa fleece and flannel so you know it’s extra warm. The temperature control zipper also allows you to adjust the level of warmth depending on how toasty you want to be.

Buy the Teddy Sherpa Hoodie ($34) from Amazon here.

If you’ve ever dreamed of a trip to the North Pole, this blanket will take you there. It doesn’t have sleeves but if you’re keen for more of a blanket cape look – this is the one for you.

Buy the Pom-Pom Hooded Blanket ($85.46) from Amazon here.

This hoodie’s best feature is the fact that it’s windproof. This means you can wear it outdoors to a sports game or even to take out the rubbish and you’ll still feel snuggly warm. Win.

Buy the Bobor Blanket Hoodie ($60.73) from Amazon here.

The Oodie has skyrocketed to cult status for its fun patterned hoodies that are as colourful as they are warm. There are a million designs to choose from but this pizza one stood out for obvious reasons. It’s the perfect accompaniment to your next pizza night. They also have an equally adorable koala and otter oodie if cute animals are more your thing.

Buy the The Oodie Pizza Blanket Hoodie ($107.41) from Amazon here.