Avocado Chips Are the Latest Healthy Snack Trend

One thing that this last year has taught us is that it’s worth experimenting in the kitchen. Sometimes two things that don’t seem like they’d go well together actually do! Case in point, avocados and fries are two of the best things in life, so why not put them together to make avocado chips?

Aussie foodie Ayeh (@cookingwithayeh) has shared her delicious avocado fries recipe on Instagram and the internet seems to absolutely love this idea.

Depending on where you stand on avocados, the concept of an avocado chip may not appeal to you. But it’s hard to deny these babies look and sound delicious.

This avocado recipe gives you a completely vegan and healthy snack and can be made in either an air fryer or baked in an oven, which avoids the unhealthiness of deep-frying.

If you’re keen to get going, these are the ingredients you’ll need.

Avocados

Flour and milk

Panko breadcrumbs

Seasoning of your choice (garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper, are good options)

Olive oil spray

You can then check out the full avocado recipe with the method over on Ayeh’s website.

If you need some tips on how to handle your avocados, we’ve got you covered. This is the best way to pit an avocado without cutting yourself and we also have a handy hack for properly skinning an avocado so you can get those perfect slices.

Once you get going the recipe should only take 25 minutes and then you’ll have a next-level delicious, crunchy and creamy avocado snack.

We’ve seen some truly cooked creations in that past year while everyone has been stuck at home. Some have been good (15-hour potatoes!), some have been not so good (lettuce water?) and some will just hurt your cholesterol levels (honeycomb pasta).

Which category do avocado fries fit into? Try them out and let us know!