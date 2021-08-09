Here’s What We Know About the Apple Watch Series 7

Sure, the new iPhone 13 is very exciting and all but it’s doubtful that’s the only new thing Apple will announce before the end of the year. Another big-ticket item on Apple’s slate is the next iteration of its fitness wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7.

Last year we got the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, both of which were an improvement on the previous generation. So what can we expect from the Apple Watch Series 7?

What do we know about the Apple Watch Series 7?

Apple Watch Series 7: Design

It’s been a while since the Apple Watch has had a significant design shake-up but that might be coming with the Series 7.

Frequent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5 Mac) has speculated the next Apple Watch will feature “a significant form factor design change.”

We’re not entirely sure what that will entail, but Apple leaker Jon Prosser has released some renders that are said to come from supply chain sources. In these images, the Apple Watch has flatter sides and is almost bezel-less.

The renders also show a potential new green colour option.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also believes the Apple Watch will be slightly thicker this year but with new screen lamination that brings the display closer to the cover.

Apple Watch Series 7: Features

The Apple Watch has brought in some radical new health features since its inception, like Irregular Rhythm Notifications and blood oxygen tracking.

There are rumours that the Apple Watch Series 7 could introduce blood glucose monitoring. This would eradicate the need to draw physical blood for a test and would instead utilise a non-invasive optical sensor.

While many reports have pointed to Apple developing this blood sugar monitoring technology subsequent rumours suggest it may not be ready for this year’s watch lineup.

Like all new models before, it’s expected the Series 7 will launch with a brand new operating system, in this case, Watch OS 8.

Apple Watch Series 7: Battery

Some reports have said that Apple will push its focus on health sensors in favour of extending the watch battery life. This is based on the rumours that the new Watch will feature a smaller S7 chip that will free up room in the device for other features or a larger battery.

Apple Watch Series 7: Models

Thanks to the Eurasian Economic Commission database we have an indication of how many new Apple Watch models will be released this year.

The database recently listed some unreleased model numbers for a bunch of Apple products. According to MacRumors “there are six new Apple Watch identifiers, including A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478.”

This means we’ll likely have six new Series 7 models to choose from later this year. Forbes did some further digging and expects that two of these will be GPS only watches, with the other four being GPS+cellular models.

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing

Last year the Apple Watch dropped in price by a neat $50 across the board. It’s unclear whether Apple will keep its new watches at this price point or raise them again.

In any case, here’s what the Series 6 watch retailed for last year. We’ll update this post once we have a clearer idea of Australian prices for the new edition.

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium GPS (40mm): $599

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium GPS (44mm): $649

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium 4G (40mm): $749

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium 4G (40mm): $799

Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel (40mm): $1,049

Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel (44mm): $1,119

Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium (40mm): $1,199

Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium (44mm): $1,269

Apple Watch Series 7: Release date

Apple is a tried and true machine at this point and it’s expected a new lineup of watches will be announced alongside the next iPhone and iPad later this year.

These events typically happen around September or October, so we hopefully don’t have to wait long. That being said, COVID-19 did push the event back last year which might’ve subsequently delayed things in 2021.

We’ll update this post with any more leaks and rumours about the Apple Watch Series 7 as they emerge, so keep checking back!