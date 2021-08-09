9 Reasons You Should Buy a Pixel 5a Over the iPhone SE

The Pixel 5a with 5G (which, let’s be real, we’re all just going to call “the 5a”) is Google’s latest “budget” smartphone. At $US449 ($621), it isn’t cheap, but it’s far more affordable than other flagship devices. Of course, Apple has a budget phone of its own in the iPhone SE. If you’re in the market for a ~$US400 ($553) smartphone, there are at least nine reasons you might want to go with Google over Apple.

Editor’s note: Australian pricing and availability to be confirmed.

The Pixel 5a has 5G

If cellular connectivity speeds are important to you, the iPhone SE simply can’t compete with the 5a. Google’s latest entry boasts 5G compatibility, while the SE can only connect to 4G LTE. While the actual performance of 5G depends on your area, a solid 5G connection is going to be faster than 4G LTE.

If you don’t have much 5G service in your area, it might not seem like a must-have yet, but 5G is only going to keep getting better and growing wider. Having 5G in your phone now is a great future-proofing measure, since you can’t just add that in down the line.

Google wins in the display department

This one is no contest: The 5a’s display knocks the SE’s out of the water. The former comes equipped with a 2400 x 1080 OLED panel, with a ppi (pixels per inch) of 413. The SE, on the other hand, has an 1334 x 750 LCD display at 326 ppi. It’s not a bad display, but the 5a is simply sharper, with a screen technology capable of much deeper blacks than the LCD on the SE.

Not only that, but the Pixel 5a has an edge-to-edge display measuring in at 6.34 inches. To be fair, you might prefer a smaller display, and the SE’s screen would win at 4.7 inches. But the SE is working with a form factor from 2014 with giant bezels above and below that display. The 5a just looks like a modern phone.

The cameras are no comparison

The iPhone SE’s camera are good, especially for a $US400 ($553) smartphone. However, Google packs the same excellent camera system in the 5a that it does in the flagship Pixel 5. That’d be like Apple including the iPhone 12’s camera in the SE. Now that would be something.

In addition, the 5a has two cameras: You have the 12.2 megapixel dual-pixel main shooter, as well as the 16 megapixel ultrawide camera. The SE only comes with the one 12 megapixel camera, no ultrawide to be found.

Apple doesn’t make night mode this cheap

While we’re on the topic of cameras, let’s talk night mode. The 5a has it, while the SE doesn’t. It’s a shame, actually, since you’d expect an iPhone running the same A13 chip as the 11 series to be able to have some type of night mode. But, alas, your night shots from the SE will hardly hold a candle to those from the 5a.

The battle of the batteries isn’t much of a battle at all

The Pixel 5a has a 4,680 mAh battery packed inside. The iPhone SE’s battery is only 1,821 mAh. The 5a’s battery is more than two and a half times larger than the SE’s. Numbers aren’t everything, of course, but seeing as one of the the SE’s biggest criticisms is poor battery life, it’s likely the 5a will outperform it with its larger battery.

Believe it or not, it has a headphone jack

Wired headphone users rejoice, the Pixel 5a comes equipped with the 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is a rare sight in 2021. In fact, the Pixel 5, Google’s flagship device, doesn’t have the headphone jack. It’s not clear why this port is considered a budget phone feature these days, but if you want to plug in your headphones directly, you have to make the difficult decision to not spend an extra $US400 ($553) on a more “premium” smartphone.

Apple’s first iPhone SE, released in 2016, was actually the last smartphone produced by the company to feature the headphone hack. The 2020 model, however, omits the port, as do all of the other phones the company now makes.

USB-C makes finding a charger much easier

The Pixel 5a — like many smartphones — uses USB-C for charging and data transfer. That means you can use the same cable for charging your Pixel that you use for your USB-C laptop, Nintendo Switch, iPad, and so on.

The iPhone SE, on the other hand, still comes with a Lightning port, Apple’s proprietary plug. That’s fine if you have a lot of Apple products in your life, but even still, it’s an inconsistent experience. For example, my MacBook Air is all USB-C, as is my iMac, so I have to make sure I have a Lightning to USB-C cable for my iPhone. If the iPhone also had USB-C, I could use the same cable I do for all of my other USB-C products.

The 5a actually comes with a power adaptor

Speaking of charging, the 5a comes with a power adaptor (the brick you plug into the wall). That might sound like a basic in-the-box accessory, but these days, it’s really not. The iPhone SE, believe it or not, doesn’t come with a power adaptor, nor do any of Apple’s iPhone 12 devices.

And fun fact, Google isn’t planning to include a power adaptor with the Pixel 6. If you pick up a 5a, just know that power adaptor it comes with is a dying breed.

The SE is no cheaper if you want the same internal storage

The Pixel 5a comes standard with 128 GB on internal storage. That’ll go a long way to handling all the photos, videos, apps, and games you want on your Pixel.

The iPhone SE starts $US50 cheaper than the 5a, which could be a major factor in your purchase decision. However, at that price, you only get 64 GB of internal storage, half the space of the Pixel. To get to 128 GB, you’ll need to spend an additional $US50, putting the phones back in the exact same price bracket.

Now, Apple does let you upgrade the SE to 256 GB, something the Pixel doesn’t let you do. If you need a lot of internal storage, that is definitely a consideration, but it will cost you an extra $US100, for a total of $US549 ($759).

Of course, the 5a isn’t for everyone

No matter how many advantage’s Google’s latest phone has, for some of us, it’s just not enough. For one, many people buy an iPhone for the software and the features that come with it. If you absolutely need to use iOS, you simply can’t buy a 5a over the SE.

And, again, there’s the question of size. While you do have big bezels above and below the 4.7-inch display, the SE is still an overall smaller phone than the 5a. If you’re looking for a smaller budget phone, the SE gets the job done.

Whatever your choice, it’s awesome that we’re seeing more and more compelling budget smartphone options pop up. Let’s hope the trend continues, so we can keep arguing about which one is best.