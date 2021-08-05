5 Kitchen Essentials That Are On Sale Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Given how much more time we’re spending at home right now, it’s safe to say that you might also be spending a little more time in the kitchen. During this time, you’ve probably also noticed that some of your current kitchen essentials like utensils, appliances and cookware could do with replacing.

While that does sound like an expensive little task, you can actually do it on the cheap if you trawl Amazon’s kitchen deals like an absolute boss (*ahem* me). Every day Amazon drops a new range of deals on things like coffee makers, toasters, kettles, knife sets, frypans, pots and cookware — the possibilities are endless.

And because we’re all in this together, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up today’s best deals on kitchen essentials that are worth your time and money.

Happy shopping!

READ MORE 18 Kitchen Gadgets We Wish We'd Bought Sooner

If your kitchen knives look a little blunt, it might be time to invest in a new set. The 8-piece knife set (including a block) is a dream for those who know their way around a kitchen as much as it is for newbie chefs just learning the ropes. It’s got everything you need to start slicing, dicing, and chopping away, including an 8″ chef knife, an 8″ slicing knife, an 8″ bread knife, a 5″ utility knife, a 3.5″ paring knife, a set of kitchen scissors and an 8″ sharpening rod.

You can buy the Allwin Premium 8-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives Set ($100.48) from Amazon here.

Right now, you can get 40% off a range of Raco Cookware, including an open stirfry wok, a twin pack of non-stick fry pans and a range of larger non-stick fry pans (26cm).

You can score 40% off Raco Cookware on Amazon here.

In the market for a new stovetop coffee maker? This one from Easyworkz is a high-quality espresso maker that features a heavy gauge 18/8 stainless steel construction, a high mirror polished exterior and an induction base that’s fit for all stovetops. It’s also super easy to disassemble and wash under running water or to pop in the dishwasher.

You can buy the Easyworkz Diego Stovetop Espresso Maker ($56) from Amazon here.

This 16 piece cocktail making set contains everything you need to make your favourite drinks at home. Made from high-quality food-grade 304 stainless steel, they’re BPA free, rust-proof, leak-proof, and dishwasher safe.

You can buy the Sovyime Cocktail Shaker Making Set ($50.99) from Amazon here.

This 17 piece set of kitchen utensils from CHASSTOO contains everything you could possibly need while cooking in the kitchen. The silicone heads are soft so that they won’t damage your non-stick cookware, while the stainless steel and silicone handles are heat-insulated, so the handle doesn’t get too hot to touch while using them.

You can buy the CHASSTOO Silicone Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set ($47.59) from Amazon here.