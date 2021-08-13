13 Fitness Podcasts That Will Motivate You to Get Moving

I love a good fitness podcast, especially when I’m double-dipping by learning about fitness while I’m doing fitness — learning about strength training science while I’m on a run, for example. Here are 13 great podcasts you can enjoy if you like to do the same, or if you just like to feel athletic while you’re driving or doing the dishes.

Stronger by Science

Keep up with the latest in strength training research with the Stronger by Science podcast from powerlifter and coach Greg Nuckols and pro bodybuilder and researcher Eric Trexler. Episodes include discussions of recent research, and question-and-answer segments about all areas of weight lifting and nutrition.

Strength Running

The Strength Running podcast, hosted by running coach Jason Fitzgerald (who has written for Lifehacker, in case that name seems familiar!), includes interviews with runners, coaches, and scientists to give running tips for everyone from beginner to advanced.

Maintenance Phase

Aubrey Gordon and Michael Hobbes tell the history of all our (least?) favourite wellness and weight loss phenomena in Maintenance Phase, from Oprah Winfrey’s “wagon of fat” to the Presidential Fitness Test you may remember from your school days.

The Strength Academy

I’ve been following The Strength Academy since the old days when it was called Empowered by Iron, and I was thrilled when powerlifter and bench press GOAT Jen Thompson joined as co-host along with nutrition coach Kristin Lander. They discuss all aspects of training and competing when you lift heavy weights.

Ali on the Run

Ali Feller talks with all kinds of runners and athletes on the Ali on the Run podcast, including race walkers, ultramarathoners, and Olympic medalists. She delves into “the whys behind the runs,” and gives a behind-the-scenes look at their success.

Iron Culture

In Iron Culture, Omar Isuf and Eric Helms discuss not just lifting but the culture around it, often taking a historical perspective or musing on what different strength sports have in common.

The Messy Middle

In The Messy Middle, exercise science Ph.D. students Alyssa Olenick and Kait Carmichael discuss the science of fitness and give practical tips on lifting, running, and how to combine them.

RP Strength

In the RP Strength podcast, the team of lifting and nutrition coaches at Renaissance Periodization discuss the science behind what to eat and how to lift, and give tips on how to plan your meals and your training.

The Injured Athletes Club

Injuries are part of any sport, sadly, and when we’re injured, we often feel a lot of complicated feelings. Mental skills coach Carrie Jackson Cheadle and journalist Cindy Kuzma help you talk through them in the Injured Athletes Club, with Q&A episodes and interviews with athletes.

Marathon Training Academy

Training for a marathon is hard work, but coach Angie Spencer helps you through it with episodes of Marathon Training Academy that are full of training tips and interviews with runners.

Barbell Medicine

If you love evidence-based information on strength training, you need to check out Barbell Medicine, a podcast by powerlifting coaches with a medical background, Jordan Feigenbaum and Austin Baraki. (They run a coaching business of the same name, so you’ll also hear their other coaches pop up on the episodes as well.)

Science of Ultra

Can’t get enough of distance running? Science of Ultra is a podcast dedicated to the art of running more than a marathon distance — in other words, ultramarathons or ultra races. The podcast is on break for the moment, but be sure to check out their archives for your next long run.

Hurdle

On Hurdle, Emily Abbate interviews athletes and other “inspiring individuals” about what they overcame to get where they are. In between the interviews are some episodes that give fitness tips and others that take the form of five-minute chats about the struggles we all go through.