Why Weekly Check-in Meetings Are Unproductive, and What You Can Do About It

A proliferation of well-intended, remote “check-in meetings” during the pandemic has only made work more difficult. According to surveys, most workers say they want fewer meetings, and that those meetings are making them less productive, but there are ways to rein in all the “touchpoints” gumming up your calendar. Here’s how you can reclaim your schedule without alienating your coworkers.

A casual “check-in meeting” is actually just another formal meeting

Collaboration and socialising is much more difficult with remote work compared to working together in an office. To compensate, many workers have added more “check-in” meetings to their schedule — too many, it turns out, as a recent survey of remote employees reveals that 70% of respondents hope to have fewer meetings once they head back to the office. And since a remote employee is literally less visible, supervisors are more likely to lean on “check ins” to make sure the employee is doing well.

The problem is that many of these meetings are simply less effective than the spontaneous across-the-aisle huddles that once defined office work. For all the perks of working remotely, even coordinating a “quick call” requires a text chat, invitations to be sent, and a piece of your calendar to be claimed. Before, when a colleague was swamped in the office, you were more likely to see it and loop back later, unless it was urgent.

And these extra virtual meetings aren’t always effective, either, especially for team calls. There are no side conversations, fewer clarifying interjections, and with video meetings, there’s a panopticon effect of always being “on,” which leads to Zoom fatigue (compare a virtual “happy hour” with an actual office party). While a study found that the average length of meetings dropped 20% during the pandemic, it’s not clear that they’re any more effective.

How to avoid too many check-in meetings