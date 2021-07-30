Australia will very soon be home to another streaming service – Paramount+.
The Australian branch of the US streaming service is touting over 20,000 hours of new content and some very enticing exclusive movies, series and even sport. This will include the content currently streaming on 10 All Access which will be rebranded to become part of Paramount+ when it launches.
Paramount+ will cost $8.99 a month and will launch on August 11.
We’ll have to wait until then to get the full catalogue of content, but in the meantime here’s every movie and TV you can watch on Paramount+ in Australia.
What’s streaming on Paramount+?
Paramount+ Originals
- Five Bedrooms – Season 2
- Spreadsheet
- Last King of the Cross
- 6 Festivals
Movies
- Infinite
- The Godfather
- Mission: Impossible
- Indiana Jones
- Transformers
- A Quiet Place
- Jackass
- Grease
- Good Will Hunting
- Harry Potter
- Batman
- The Dark Knight Trilogy
- Lord of the Rings
- Austin Powers
- PAW Patrol
- Pulp Fiction
- The Hangover
- Clueless
- Ghost
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2
- World War Z
- Any Given Sunday
- Top Gun
TV Shows
- iCarly
- Two Weeks to Live
- Leonardo
- Coyote
- Everyone is Doing Great
- Spy City
- Monsterland
- The Luminaries
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
- South Park
- Broad City
- Ray Donovan
- Evil
- Why Women Kill
- Geordie Shore
- Jersey Shore
- The Good Fight
- The Twilight Zone
- Tooning Out The News
- Interrogation
- Charmed
- A Million Little Things
- Nancy Drew
- Key & Peele
- NCIS
- Blue Bloods
- Rugrats
- Twin Peaks: The Return
- Survivor: Island of the Idols
Sport
- Westfield W-League
- Westfield A-League
- Matildas Friendly Internationals (home and away)
- Socceroos Friendly Internationals (home and away)
- U23 Men’s Friendly Internationals (home)
- Socceroos’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier Round 2 matches (home)
- Other Football Australia controlled Youth National Teams matches (home)
- AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals
- AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Finals
- AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022, 2024
- AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris Olympics 2024
- AFC U20 Asian Cup Finals 2023
- AFC U17 Asian Cup Finals 2023
- AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022 and 2024
- AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022 and 2024
- AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022, 2024
- AFC Solidarity Cup 2024
- A-League Club Play-Off matches to enter FFA Cup Round of 32
- All FFA Cup matches played from Round of 32 onwards, including the Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals and the FFA Cup Final
- All non-Australian matches across AFC competitions, including Round 3 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches and AFC Asian Cup matches
Coming Soon to Paramount+
- Halo
- The First Lady
- Dexter: New Blood
- The Gilded Age
- Anne Boleyn
- Yellowjackets
- American Rust
- Mayor of Kingstown
- The Harper House
- The Man Who Fell To Earth
- Guilty Party
- Lioness
- The Offer
- Y:1883
- Flatbush Misdemeanors
- Stephen
- Crossing Swords
- Help
- No Return
- Line in the Sand
- Ripley
- Madame X
We’ll update this list with more movies and TV shows as they’re announced.
If you’re already sold on the new streaming service you can sign up for updates on Paramount+ here.
What are you going to watch first on Paramount+?
