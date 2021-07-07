Sleep Tight – Here’s How to Watch the Monsters Inc. Franchise Properly

Some childhood classics just keep on giving and Monsters, Inc. is one of those.

Twelve years after the debut of the original movie, Disney gave us Monsters University. Now, eight years after that, we’re getting Monsters at Work – which just happens to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Monsters, Inc.

With Monsters at Work debuting on Disney+ on July 7, there’s no better time to celebrate this beautiful cycle of entertainment life and than by rewatching the Pixar classics.

What is Monsters at Work?

Monsters at Work takes place the day after the events of Monsters, Inc. Unlike Monsters University, this is a sequel to the beloved 2001 movie meaning you’ll get to find out what happens to Mike, Sulley and all your other favourites.

However, the streaming series has a new hero in Tyley Tuskmon, a monster who dreamed of being a top scarer only to land a job at Monsters Incorporated and discover laughter is the new scream. Tyler now has to work to change his mindset and become a jokester.

The 10-episode series features the voice talents of Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, and, of course, Billy Crystal and John Goodman as Mike and Sulley.

In what order should you watch the Monsters, Inc. movies?

To set the record straight: Monsters, Inc was the first movie to be released, which follows Mike and Sully’s journey to reunite a lost human child, Boo, with her home. Monsters University then went back in time to show us how Mike and Sully met while they were studying scaring. Monsters at Work will pick up directly after Monsters, Inc. Still with me?

Given that the three Monsters, Inc. projects have jumped around in time – both in-universe and in real life – you actually have a few available options for which order to watch the series.

If you want to watch the franchise in order of events, you’ll want to view them chronologically.

Chronological order:

Monsters University Monsters, Inc. Monsters at Work

If you’re a Monsters, Inc. purist and would rather see them in the order they were released, then this viewing order is for you.

Release order:

Monsters, Inc. (2001) Monsters University (2013) Monsters at Work (2021)

Alternatively, you could be completely chaotic and wait to watch all of Monsters at Work before rewatching the others to get the backstory.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that if you’re interested in Monsters at Work you’re probably already familiar with the Monsters franchise, but for those newcomers, which order you choose to watch is entirely up to you.

Personally, I recently re-watched the films in chronological order in preparation for Monsters at Work and I now feel totally prepared to jump into the new series next week. But choose your own adventure, here.

Where can you watch the Monsters, Inc franchise?

It should come as no surprise that Monsters, Inc., Monsters University and Monsters at Work all have a home on Disney+.

The two movies are available to watch now, and Monsters at Work will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 7 on Disney+.

Got all that? Good. Now don’t forget to file your paperwork.

This article has been updated with additional information.