Level Up Your Life

Use These Botanical Gardens-Inspired Decor Tips to Make Your Home Feel Like an Oasis

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 16 hours ago: July 5, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:botanical garden
gardenhuman interestlandscapemegan slacknew orleans botanical garden
Use These Botanical Gardens-Inspired Decor Tips to Make Your Home Feel Like an Oasis
Photo: Pumidol, Shutterstock

There’s something very calming about visiting a botanical garden. Perhaps it’s being surrounded by foliage, or taking in the array of colours. Or maybe it’s just nice to be able to enjoy well-manicured and maintained nature where someone else did all the gardening and landscaping work. Whatever the reason, if you’re into botanical garden aesthetics, you’re not alone.

And if that’s the case, why not bring some of those elements and design strategies into your own home and garden? No, most people aren’t in a position to construct a Victorian-style domed glass greenhouse, but there are some more realistic features that you can incorporate into your own space. Here are a few to consider, courtesy of an article by Megan Slack for Homes & Gardens.

Incorporate more mirrors, both indoors and outdoors

You’re probably familiar with the classic design strategy of adding a large mirror to a room to make it seem bigger than it actually is. Well, some botanical gardens, like the one in New York City, place mirrors outdoors as well for a similar reason: to multiply the beauty of the flowers and plants, Slack explains.

You can achieve the same effect by placing a mirror behind (or under) some of your indoor house plants, or in different parts of your garden outside.

Work with what’s in season

Part of the magic of botanical gardens is that you can visit the same location multiple times a year, and it can look completely different, depending on the season. Everyone loves the spring blossoms and autumn leaves, but there’s something to be said for the summer shade and winter stillness. You can bring that into your home and garden by focusing on plants and flowers that are currently in season.

Consider adding a water feature

Nothing screams “botanical garden” like a babbling water feature surrounded by foliage. This is something you can create relatively easily in your garden at home. And no, you don’t need some expensive fountain with fake rocks: Even a large bowl filled with water can be a birdbath (just be sure to change the water regularly), and therefore a (basic) water feature.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.