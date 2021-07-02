Everything Australian Football Fans Need To Know About Watching the Euros and Copa America

Between World Cup news, A-League live airing updates and the excitement of the Euros and Copa América – there’s a lot to keep up with in the world of football right now.

If you’re keen to catch all the action around the EURO 2020 and Copa América 2021 from Australia, however, we’ve pulled together all the details you need to know right now.

What are the UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa América 2021 tournaments?

For the uninitiated, the UEFA Euro is a football competition featuring the men’s national teams within the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). For a competition first this year, the event will be hosted across 11 cities.

The UEFA Euro 2020 kicked off with the following group stages:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Similarly, CONMEBOL Copa América is a tournament featuring the men’s national teams within the South American Football Confederation.

There has been a fair bit of news about this event, with Argentina and Colombia deciding to pull out as hosts of the competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil has since stepped in to host the tournament despite the World Health Organisation advising against the decision. Brazil has been particularly hard hit by the virus.

The group schedule for the Copa América is:

Group A: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay (formerly Australia)

Group B: Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela (formerly Qatar)

As there are only 10 members in the CONMEBOL, during each tournament two guest nations are invited to join – building the competition to 12 countries.

This time around the guest nations were Australia and the host of the FIFA World Cup for 2022, Qatar. The Socceroos and Qatar have since withdrawn from the competition, however.

When are the biggest games?

UEFA Euro games

The UEFA Euro is set to run from June 11 to July 11 2021 (June 12 to July 12 in Australia).

Upcoming matches will play out as follows:

Sunday, June 27

Wales vs Denmark – 2:00 am AEST

Italy vs Austria – 5:00 am AEST

Monday, June 28

Netherlands vs Czech Republic – 2:00 am AEST

Belgium vs Portugal – 5:00 am AEST

Tuesday, June 29

Croatia vs Spain – 2:00 am AEST

France vs Switzerland – 5:00 am AEST

Wednesday, June 30

England vs Germany – 2:00 am AEST

Sweden vs Ukraine – 5:00 am AEST

Quarter-finals

Saturday, July 3

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain – 2:00 am AEST

QF2: Belgium vs Italy – 5:00 am AEST

Sunday, July 4

QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark – 2:00 am AEST

QF4: Ukraine vs England – 5:00 am AEST

Semi-finals

Wednesday, July 7

SF1: Italy vs Spain – 5:00 am AEST

Thursday, July 8

SF2: Ukraine/England vs Czech Republic/Denmark – 5:00 am AEST

Final

Monday, July 12

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – 5:00 am AEST

Copa América games

The Copa América will run from June 13 to July 10 (June 14 to July 10 in Australia).

Match schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 24

Brazil vs Colombia – 10:00 am AEST

Friday, June 25

Bolivia vs Uruguay – 7:00 am AEST

Chile vs Paraguay – 10:00 am AEST

Monday, June 28

Brazil vs Ecuador – 7:00 am AEST

Venezuela vs Peru – 10:00 am AEST

Tuesday, June 29

Bolivia vs Argentina – 7:00 am AEST

Uruguay vs Paraguay – 10:00 am AEST

Quarter-finals

Saturday, July 3

QF1: Peru vs Paraguay – 7:00 am AEST

QF2: Brazil vs Chile – 10:00 am AEST

Sunday, July 4

QF3: Uruguay vs Colombia – 7:00 am AEST

QF4 – Argentina vs Ecuador – 10:00 am AEST

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 6

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 – 9:00 am AEST

Wednesday, July 7

SF1: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 – 11:00 am AEST

Finals

Saturday, July 10

Loser SF2 vs Loser SF1 – 10:00 am AEST

Sunday, July 11

Winner SF2 vs Winner SF1 – 10:00 am AEST

How do I watch the UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa América 2021 in Australia?

Optus Sport is the home of these football comps this year. In a statement on the news, it shared that:

“Optus Sport will exclusively broadcast 79 international matches across 31 days, and subscribers can expect a world-class standard of coverage and punditry out of live studios in Sydney and London, along with pitch-side analysis across Europe”.

UEFA EURO 2020 kicked off live on Optus Sport on June 12, with Copa América commencing on June 14.

If you’re an Optus customer, you may get access to Optus Sport included in your plan so keep an eye out for that. Non-Optus customers can subscribe for $14.99 per month, or for a limited time, grab a 3-month plan for $29.99 or an Annual Pass for $99 for 12 months (just keep in mind those deals automatically renew unless you cancel afterwards).

This article on the UEFA Euro and Copa tournaments in Australia has been updated since its original publish date. We will continue to update with additional detail.