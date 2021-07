Take Your Marks: When You Can Watch Key Events at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is not far now, and while the event hasn’t been without controversy, sporting fans are likely getting prepared to cheer on their nations over the coming weeks.

If you’re wondering when and where you can watch the hundreds of events slated for the Olympics from Australia, here’s your guide to the main events in the schedule.

How to watch every major Olympic sporting event at Tokyo 2020

Channel 7 is the home of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so you can catch all the action on your telly at home or via 7plus.

While the Olympics officially kicks off on July 23, there are two days of preliminary events. Here are the key events across the full schedule for the Tokyo Olympics, listed in AEST.

July 21 event schedule

5:30 pm – 11:30 pm: Women’s group stage Football

The Matildas will play New Zealand today.

July 22 Olympic event schedule

5:30 pm – 11:30 pm: Men’s group stage Football

Australia will play Argentina today.

July 23 event schedule

9:30 am – 1:10 pm: Rowing singles and doubles sculls heats

9:00 pm: Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

July 24 event schedule

9:30 am – 1:30 pm: Rowing

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Beach Volleyball group stage

Australia versus Norway.

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Volleyball men’s group stage

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Hockey group stages

Australia plays Japan here.

11:00 am – 11:00 pm: Gymnastics, Artistic men’s qualification

11:00 am – 11:40 pm: Taekwondo

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

12:00 pm – 7:15 pm: Men’s cycling, road

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis first rounds

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women’s group stage Water Polo

Australia will play Canada today.

5:30 pm – 11:30 pm: Women’s group stage Football

See the Matildas play Sweden today.

8:00 pm – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, 400m IM, Women’s 100m butterfly, Men’s 400m freestyle, Men’s 100m breaststroke, Women’s 4x100m freestyle

July 25 event schedule

9:30 am – 12:10 pm: Rowing

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Beach Volleyball group stages

Australia goes up against Cuba here.

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Women’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:00 pm: Women’s qualification Gymnastics, artistic

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Group stage Hockey

Australia plays Spain and India.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Men’s group stage Basketball

Australia plays Nigeria.

11:00 am – 11:40 pm: Taekwondo

11:00 am – 10:00 pm: Men’s group stage Water Polo

Australia plays Montenegro today

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, semi-finals and finals, 400m IM, Women’s 100m butterfly, Men’s 400m freestyle, Men’s 100m breaststroke, Women’s 4x 100m freestyle, Women’s 100m backstroke, Men’s 200m freestyle, Men’s 100m backstroke, Women’s 400m freestyle, Men’s 4x 100m freestyle

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

2:00pm – 6:35pm: Women’s Cycling, road

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Women’s Synchronised Diving

5:30 pm – 11:30 pm: Men’s group stage Football

Australia plays Spain.

July 26 event schedule

9:30 am – 11:50 am: Rowing

10:00 am – 6:50 pm: Group stages Beach Volleyball

Australia plays the Republic of China.

10:00 am – 8:30 pm: Rugby Sevens

Australia plays Argentina and South Korea.

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Men’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Group stages Hockey

Australia versus China today.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Group stages Basketball

11:00 am – 11:40 pm: Taekwondo

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, semi-finals, finals, Women’s 100m butterfly, Men’s 200m freestyle, Women’s 100m breaststroke, Men’s 100m breaststroke, Women’s 400m freestyle, Men’s 100m backstroke, Women’s 100m backstroke, Men’s 4x 100m freestyle, Women’s 200m freestyle, Men’s 200m butterfly, Women’s 200m IM, Women’s 1500m freestyle

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women’s group stage Water Polo

Australia will play the Netherlands today.

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Men’s synchronised Diving

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: Men’s team final Gymnastics, artistic

July 27 event schedule

9:30 am – 12:55 pm: Rowing

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Group stage Beach Volleyball

10:00 am – 8:30 pm: Rugby Sevens

Australia plays New Zealand today.

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Women’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:15 pm: Men’s group stage Hockey

Australia versus Argentina.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Women’s group stage Basketball

Australia will play Belgium here.

11:00 am – 11:40 pm Taekwondo

11:00 am – 10:00 pm: Men’s group stage Water Polo

Australia plays Croatia.

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, semi-finals and finals, Women’s 200m freestyle, Men’s 200m freestyle, Women’s 100m backstroke, Men’s 100m backstroke, Women’s 100m breaststroke, Men’s 200m butterfly Women’s 200m IM, Men’s 100m freestyle, Women’s 200m butterfly, Men’s 200m breaststroke, Men’s 4x 200m freestyle, Men’s 800m freestyle

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Women’s synchronised Diving

6:00 pm – 11:30 pm: Women’s group stage Football

The Matildas play the United States today.

8:45 pm – 11:00 pm: Women’s team final Gymnastics, artistic

July 28 event schedule

9:30 am – 12:55 pm: Rowing

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Group stage Beach Volleyball

Australia versus Spain.

10:00 am – 8:30 pm: Rugby Sevens, classifications, semi finals, medal events

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Men’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Group stage Hockey

Australia will play Japan and New Zealand.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Men’s group stage Basketball

Australia versus Italy here.

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, semi-finals and finals, Men’s 100m freestyle, Women’s 200m freestyle, Men’s 200m butterfly, Women’s 200m butterfly, Men’s 200m breaststroke, Women’s 200m IM, Women’s 1500m freestyle, Men’s 4x200m freestyle, Women’s 100m freestyle, Men’s 200m backstroke, Women’s 200m breaststroke, Men’s 200m IM

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

3:00 – 10:00 pm: Women’s group stage Water Polo

4:00 – 5:00 pm: Men’s Synchronised Diving

6:00 – 11:30 pm: Men’s group stage Football

Australia plays Egypt today.

8:15 pm – 11:00 pm: Men’s Gymnastics, artistic

July 29 event schedule

9:30 am – 12:55 pm: Rowing

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Group stage Beach Volleyball

10:00 am – 8:30 pm – Rugby Sevens, Women

Australia plays China.

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Women’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Group stage Hockey

Australia versus New Zealand.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Group stage Basketball

11:00 am – 10:00 pm: Men’s group stage Water Polo

Australia plays Serbia.

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, semi-finals and finals, Men’s 800m freestyle, Women’s 200m breaststroke, Women’s 100m freestyle, Men’s 200m backstroke, Women’s 200m butterfly, Men’s 100m freestyle, Women’s 200m breaststroke, Men’s 200m IM, Women’s 4x200m freestyle, Women’s 800m freestyle, Men’s 100m butterfly, Women’s 200m backstroke, Mixed 4×100 medley

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

8:50 pm – 11:00 pm: Women’s Gymnastics, artistic

July 30 event schedule

10:00 am – 10:10 pm: Athletics qualifying, Men’s 3000m steeplechase, Men’s high jump, Men’s discus throw, Women’s 800m, Men’s 400m hurdles, Women’s 100m, Women’s 5000m, Women’s triple jump, Women’s shot put, Men’s 4x400m relay, Men’s 10,000m

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Group stage Beach Volleyball

10:00 – 12:10 pm: Rowing

10:00 am – 8:30 pm: Rugby Sevens, Women

Australia plays the USA today.

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Men’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Group stage Hockey

Australia will play Spain here.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Women’s group stage Basketball

Australia versus China.

11:30 am – 8:40 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Swimming heats, semi-finals, finals, Women’s 200m breaststroke, Men’s 200m backstroke, Women’s 200m backstroke, Men’s 200m IM, Women’s 100m freestyle, Men’s 100m butterfly, Men’s 50m freestyle, Women’s 50m freestyle, Women’s 4x100m IM, Men’s 4x100m medley

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

2:00 pm – 4:25 pm: Women’s Gymnastics, trampolining

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women’s group stage Water Polo

Australia plays Spain today.

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Women’s Diving

6:00 pm – 12:00 am: Women’s Football quarter final

July 31 event schedule

10:00 am – 10:55 pm: Athletics qualifying, rounds, semi finals, Women’s 400m hurdles, Women’s discus throw, Men’s pole vault, Men’s 800m, Women’s 100m hurdles, Men’s 100m, Men’s long jump, Women’s 100m, Men’s 100m, Men’s discus throw, Women’s 800m, Mixed 4x400m, Women’s 100m

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Group stage Beach Volleyball

10:00 am – 8:30 pm: Rugby Sevens, Women classifications, medal events

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Women’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:15 pm: Women’s group stage Hockey

Australia versus Argentina here.

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Men’s group stage Basketball

Australia plays Germany today.

11:00 am – 10:00 pm: Men’s group stage Water Polo

Australia is up against Spain.

11:30 am – 8:30 pm: Judo

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: Swimming semi-finals, finals, Men’s 100m butterfly, Women’s 200m backstroke, Women’s 800m freestyle, Men’s 50m freestyle, Women’s 50m freestyle, Mixed 4x100m medley

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

2:00 pm – 4:24 pm: Men’s Gymnastics, trampolining

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Women’s Diving

6:00 pm – 12:00 am: Men’s Football quarter final

August 1 event schedule

10:00 am – 10:55 pm: Athletics qualifying round, semi-finals and finals, Women’s hammer throw, Women’s 3000m steeplechase, Women’s long jump, Women’s shot put, Men’s 400m, Men’s high jump, Men’s 100m semi finals, Women’s 100m hurdles, Women’s triple jump, Men’s 800m, Men’s 400m hurdles, Men’s 100m

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Round of 16 Beach Volleyball

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Men’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Men’s quarter finals, Hockey

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Group stage Basketball

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: Swimming finals, Men’s 50m freestyle, Women’s 50m freestyle, Men’s 1500m freestyle, Women’s 4x100m medley, Men’s 4×100 medley

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Tennis

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women’s group stage Water Polo

Australia will play South Africa here.

4:00 – 5:30 pm: Women’s Diving final

6:00 – 9:00 pm: Artistic Gymnastics finals

August 2 event schedule

10:00 am – 11:00 pm: Athletics qualifying round, semi-finals and finals hammer throw, Women’s 1500m, Men’s long jump, Women’s 200m, Women’s 100m hurdles, Men’s pole vault, Women’s 200m, Women’s discus throw, Men’s 400m, Women’s 400m hurdles, Men’s 3000m steeplechase, Women’s 5000m final

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Round of 16 Beach Volleyball

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Women’s group stage Volleyball

10:30 am – 11:45 pm: Women’s Hockey quarter finals

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Women’s group stage Basketball

Australia plays Puerto Rico today.

11:00 am – 11:30 pm: Round of 16 and quarter finals

11:00 am – 10:00 pm: Men’s group stage Water Polo

Australia versus Kazakhstan here.

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Men’s preliminary Diving

4:30 pm – 7:30 pm: Cycling, track

6:00 pm – 12:00 am: Women’s Football semi finals

6:00 pm – 8:15 pm: Artistic Gymnastics finals

August 3 event schedule

10:00 am – 10:55 pm: Athletics qualifying rounds, semi finals and finals, Men’s triple jump, Men’s 1500m, Women’s javelin throw, Women’s 400m, Women’s long jump, Men’s 200m, Men’s 400m hurdles, Men’s 110m hurdles, Men’s shot put, Men’s pole vault, Men’s 5000m, Women’s hammer throw, Men’s 200m

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Women’s Beach Volleyball quarter finals

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Men’s Volleyball quarter finals

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Men’s Basketball quarter finals

11:00 am – 5:30 pm: Men’s Diving semi finals, finals

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women’s Water Polo quarter finals

4:30 pm – 7:10 pm: Cycling, track rounds, finals

6:00 pm – 12:00 am: Men’s Football semi final

6:00 pm – 8:15 pm: Artistic Gymnastics final

August 4 event schedule

10:00 am – 11:00 pm: Athletics qualifying rounds, semi finals and finals, Men’s 100m decathlon, Men’s javelin throw, Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, Men’s decathlon long jump, Women’s heptathlon high jump, Men’s 110m hurdles, Men’s decathlon shot put, Women’s 400m hurdles, Men’s decathlon high jump, Women’s 1500m, Women’s heptathlon shot put, Women’s 400m, Women’s 300m steeplechase, Men’s hammer throw, Women’s heptathlon 200m, Men’s 800m, Men’s decathlon 400m, Men’s 200m

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Men’s Beach Volleyball quarter finals

10:00 am – 12:30 am: Women’s Volleyball quarter finals

11:00 am – 12:00 am: Women’s Basketball quarter finals

11:30 am – 9:15 pm: Women’s Hockey semi final

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Men’s Water Polo quarter finals

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Women’s Diving preliminary

4:30 pm – 8:00 pm Cycling, track qualifying, finals

August 5 event schedule

10:00 am – 10:45 pm: Athletics rounds, semi finals, finals Men’s decathlon 100m hurdles, Women’s high jump, Women’s heptathlon long jump, Men’s decathlon discus throw, Women’s 4x400m relay, Men’s triple jump, Men’s shot-put, Men’s 4x400m relay, Men’s 110m hurdles, Men’s decathlon pole vault, Women’s heptathlon javelin throw, Men’s decathlon javelin throw, Women’s pole vault, Women’s 4x400m relay, Men’s 1500, Men’s 400m, Women’s heptathlon 800m, Men’s decathlon 1500m

10:00 am – 11:50 pm: Beach Volleyball semi finals

11:00 am – 5:30 pm: Women’s Diving semi finals and finals

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Men’s Hockey medal event

2:00 pm – 12:00 am: Men’s Volleyball semi finals

2:15 pm – 11:00 pm: Men’s Basketball semi finals

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Women’s Water Polo semi finals

4:30 pm – 7:50 pm: Cycling, track rounds and finals

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm: Women’s Football medal event

August 6 event schedule

11:00 am – 1:50 pm: Women’s Beach Volleyball medal event

11:20 am – 6:45 pm: Women’s individual Gymnastics, rhythmic

11:30 am – 10:30 pm: Women’s Hockey medal event

12:00 pm – 12:00 am: Women’s Football medal event

2:00 pm – 12:00 am: Women’s Volleyball semi final

2:15 pm – 11:00 pm: Women’s Basketball semi final

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Men’s Water Polo classification, semi finals

4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Men’s Diving preliminary

4:30 pm – 8:15 pm: Women’s Cycling, track qualifying, finals

8:00 pm – 11:55 pm: Athletics rounds, finals Men’s 4x400m relay, Women’s javelin throw, Men’s 5000m, Women’s 400m, Women’s 1500m final, Women’s 4x100m relay, Men’s 4x100m relay

August 7 event schedule

8:00 am – 11:15 am: Women’s Marathon final

10:30 am – 7:20 pm: Women’s Water Polo medal event

11:00 am – 1:50 pm: Men’s Beach Volleyball medal event

11:00 am – 5:30 pm: Men’s Diving semi finals, finals

11:00 am – 6:50 pm: Women’s Gymnastics, rhythmic qualifications, finals

12:30 pm – 11:00 pm: Basketball medal events

2:30pm – 12:30 am: Men’s Volleyball medal events

4:30 pm – 7:25 pm: Cycling, track rounds and finals

8:00 pm – 11:20 pm: Athletics finals, Women’s high jump, Women’s 10,000m final, Men’s javelin throw, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 4x400m relay, Men’s 4×400 relay

9:30 pm – 12:30 am: Men’s Football medal event

August 8 event schedule

8:00 am – 10:45 am – Men’s Marathon final

10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Women’s Volleyball medal events

10:30 am – 7:20 pm: Men’s Water Polo medal events

11:00 am – 2:15 pm: Cycling, track rounds, final

12:00 pm – 1:45 pm: Women’s group Gymnastics, rhythmic

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Women’s Basketball medal event

9:00 pm: Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

If you’d like the full schedule for the Tokyo Olympics, you can find that here. But hopefully, this initial guide is a helpful one for Aussies hoping to tune in to their favourite sports.