Prepare to Say Goodbye, the Final Season of the Walking Dead Is Almost Here

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Voyeurs of post-apocalyptic catastrophes, listen up. The final instalment, season 11, of The Walking Dead is not far. We’re in the final stretch, and some exciting updates have emerged in recent days.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Walking Dead season 11.

First up, a shiny new trailer has dropped

We have our first peek at what’s coming for the final season of The Walking Dead by way of the season’s new trailer.

In it, we see survivors dealing with the impact of past conflicts and the pressures of new threats, along with the reality that Alexandria is struggling to accommodate its population.

Watch it here:

We also know when The Walking Dead season 11 is set to air

We’ll get our next and final chapter for The Walking Dead on August 23, 2021.

Binge is the home of all 10 (soon to be 11) seasons of The Walking Dead. So if you’re keen to revisit any of the former seasons for a refresher or you just want to get your subscriptions in order for the new season release, you can do that here.

Subscriptions to Binge start from $10 per month for a singular screen with standard definition streaming. There’s also a 14-day free trial if you’re unsure.

Stream The Walking Dead here.

What is The Walking Dead, again?

Probably should have started here, hey?

If you’re new to the series, it’s based on a comic book series written by Robert Kirkman. In the simplest terms, the show covers the wild journey of a Sheriff who wakes from a coma and discovers he’s now living in a post-apocalyptic reality where zombies threaten humankind.

There are a bunch of spinoffs and related series connected to The Walking Dead, so if you’re looking for a meaty binge-worthy universe of content to get into, this is a good option.

To start, Fear The Walking Dead is a six-season-strong series that dives into the events that lead to the zombie apocalypse. It was just announced, in fact, that the seventh season would drop on October 17, 2021.

Stream that on Binge, too.

Next, you could move on to The Walking Dead: World Beyond. This series looks at the first generation of kids to grow up during a zombie apocalypse. The first season is live and the second is slated for October 3, 2021.

You can catch this series on Amazon Prime Video.

Who is in the final season of The Walking Dead?

In this final season of The Walking Dead, we’ll see the likes of Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura and Paola Lazaro on screen along with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy and Lauren Cohen (among others).