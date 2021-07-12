The Iconic is Currently Having a 30% Off Sale

As of this morning, the legends over at THE ICONIC are giving us all a small (or large depending on your cart size) little something to look forward to. They’re slashing 30% off on a range of styles across fashion, beauty, sportswear and more.

Big-name brands like Reliquia Jewellery, Superga, Billini, Sol Sana, Dr Martens, AERE, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jack & Jones, Stussy, Ellesse, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, Tony Bianco, and Calvin Klein are all getting involved, so it’s absolutely worth a look.

The sale kicks off today and lasts until Monday, July 19 at 11.59 pm (AEST), meaning you’ve got 6 full days to capitalise on these sweet, sweet discounts. I don’t know about you but I can already think of about five things I’ve had my eye on.

To make things a little easier, I’ve pulled out my favourite picks from THE ICONIC’s sale to give you a jumping-off point. Oh, and did we mention they’re doing free express delivery?

Discounts are applied at the checkout. Happy Shopping!

If you still haven’t invested in a puffer jacket yet, now is the time, friends. The Gia Puffer Jacket from Calli is a cute cropped version that’ll take you from weekdays to weekends. Pair it with light-denim, high-waisted jeans or your favourite pair of leggings and sneakers for major off-duty vibes.

Buy the Calli Gia Puffer Jacket was $149.95, now $104.97 (save $44.99) from THE ICONIC here.

Looking for a good quality beanie? Might we suggest the Tommy Hilfiger Pima Cotton Beanie?! Featuring a touch of added cashmere for extra warmth and cosiness, the Pima Cotton Beanie is the perfect go-to cold-weather accessory.

Buy the Tommy Hilfiger Pima Cotton Beanie was $69.95, now $48.97 (save $21) from THE ICONIC here.

A lush coat is the ultimate winter wardrobe essential. One that can take you from desk to date night and everything in-between. The Atmos&Here Bonnie Houndstooth Coat features a two pocket design, sleek shoulder pads and gold-toned buttons.

Buy the Atmos&Here Bonnie Houndstooth Coat was $159.99, now $112 (save 48) from THE ICONIC here.

In the market for a good pair of jeans? Try Good American’s Good Waist Crop Raw Hem Jeans on for size. They’re a super high-waisted, tight-fitting design that offers a sleek, sculpted look.

Buy the Good American Good Waist Crop Raw Hem Jeans was $205, now $143.50 (save $61.50) from THE ICONIC here.

Pair these Reebok Club C 85 sneakers with just about anything — off-duty activewear, jeans and a leather jacket, a mini dress. They’ll be the most versatile shoe in your wardrobe, trust us.

Buy the Reebok Club C 85 – Unisex was $130, now $91 (save $39) from THE ICONIC here.

Layering different length chains is an easy way to dress up any winter ensemble. Taking inspiration from the luxurious extravagance of the eighties, this wide snake chain from Reliquia Jewellery is the perfect slinky, minimalistic necklace to add to your collection.

Buy the Reliquia Jewellery Halley Necklace was $149, now $104.30 (save 44.70) from THE ICONIC here.

Some would say that the Adidas Originals line is the backbone of any off-duty rotation, and we tend to agree. Their street-ready designs have helped to cement the status as the go-to for sweats and sneakers and these grey trackies are no different.

Buy the Adidas Originals Essentials Pants was $90, now $63 (save $27) from THE ICONIC here.

As far as men’s jackets go, this puffer from Huffer is a timeless staple in any wardrobe. This one is easily styled over activewear or trackies for an off-duty street style.

Buy the Huffer Track Puffer Jacket – Men’s was $229, now $209.30 (save $89.70) from THE ICONIC here.

The Nike Pro 365 Leggings wrap you in soft fabric that moves as you move. The mindful design is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres and features mesh at the calf that lets your skin breathe when the temp starts to rise.

Buy the Nike Pro 365 Tights was $60, now $42 (save $18) from THE ICONIC here.