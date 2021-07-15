Level Up Your Life

Planhacker: The Cheapest Sim-Only Phone Plans on the Telstra Network

1

Alex Choros

Published 1 day ago: July 15, 2021 at 4:27 pm -
Filed to:affiliate program
belongboostpennytelsim-only plantelstra
Planhacker: The Cheapest Sim-Only Phone Plans on the Telstra Network
Image: Friends
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Telstra is often referred to as Australian’s best mobile network, but that privilege typically comes at a price.

However, Telstra’s reputation as a premium provider doesn’t mean there aren’t a few more affordable ways to sidle onto an otherwise expensive network; there are now a number of MVNOs powered by the Telstra network, all of which get you the coverage you crave without breaking the bank.

Here are some of our favourite Telstra-powered SIM-only plans.

Telstra network plans with 30GB of data or more

Boost Mobile isn’t bad option, offering 47GB on its $40 recharge. It’s even better when you can grab an initial SIM for only $15 (available until July 26). Since Boost plans are all prepaid, you’re always able to leave when your bonus data runs out. Boost recharges are sold on a 28-day basis, which means you’ll need to top up 13 times per year.

Alternatively, you could grab a Pennytel SIM where 30GB will set you back $32.99 on a contract-free basis.

If you need a little more data, you could go for Belong’s 40GB plan for $35. Belong is Telstra’s budget brand – a diet Telstra, if you will – and offers no-frills plans with better bang-for-buck. You won’t get the same kind of extras as you do on Telstra itself, but for comparison, Telstra is charging $55 per month for the same allowance.

Telstra network plans with 50GB of data or more

If you need even more data, it’s worth looking at some of these plans. An immediate standout are MATE, which offers 50GB for $40 per month on a contract-free plan. Lycamobile will usually do 50GB for the same price, but it’s currently running a promotion where you’ll only pay $12 for the first month and get 65GB.

One of the best value SIM-only plans on the Telstra network comes from Belong. You’ll pay $45 per month for 80GB, which is excellent at this price point for a Telstra MVNO.

Telstra network plans with 5GB of data or more

If you’re looking for a Telstra-powered plan with smaller inclusions, you should be considering either Pennytel or Belong. Pennytel gets you 18GB for $24.99 per month on a contract-free postpaid basis, while Belong gets you 20GB for $25 on a prepaid basis. Both are great deals – Belong offers slightly better value – but some may prefer a postpaid plan to prepaid.

Woolworths Mobile is currently running a promotion where you’ll get 20GB and only pay $20 for the first three months, and $25/month thereafter.

Cheaper plans are available from the likes of Boost but spending $20 per recharge for a somewhat paltry 5GB allowance.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • All of the Telstra resellers except Boost have access only to a portion of the Telstra network so coverage isn’t as good as with Telstra itself – even Telstra’s own subsidiary Belong. The exception is Boost which has access to the whole of Telstra’s 4G coverage area.

    Also, regards Telstra as well as Boost, if a Credit Card is setup in the Account to make automatic monthly payments then the “28 days” is automatically stretched to 30-31 days at no extra charge, so 12 yearly payments not 13. Not sure about the other resellers.

    Why is this information not in the article?

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.