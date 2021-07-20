Sex Education: When and Where You Can Watch the Delightfully Awkward Season 3

Hello, all you dirty, dirty pigs. If you’ve missed the antics of Otis and his crew of messy teenage pals as much as I have, good news! Season 3 of Sex Education has a release date, and we finally know a little more about what this season will bring.

Read on for your guide to this new instalment for the delightfully touching, yet awkward AF, series.

When and where can I find season 3 of Sex Education?

Sex Education is a Netflix series so naturally, you’ll find it nestled among the other titles on the streaming service.

Season 3 will see eight (not enough!) episodes hit screens on September 17, 2021.

What can we expect from the new season?

Netflix has shared a sweet little summary of what’s coming. So far, here’s what we have:

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

The streaming service has also treated fans to a glorious (and cheesy) teaser for the upcoming season in the form of an awkward school advert introducing new headmistress Hope.

Watch it for yourselves here:

Hold on, what happened in season 2 again?

Spoilers ahead (obviously).

Otis – who has now established his reputation as Moordale High’s resident sex therapist – began experimenting with masturbation at the close of season one. Throughout season two, he is struggling to stop touching himself and is continually finding himself aroused.

Ola and Otis decide to part ways and Ola discovers she has feelings for Lily – this pairing is a little bit adorable.

Otis throws a party to prove himself, then gets ridiculously drunk and has sex with Ruby which is… unexpected. Despite all that he decides to leave Maeve a heartfelt voicemail message, but Maeve’s new pal Isaac gets in the way and deletes the message before she can listen to it (rude!).

In better news, Adam makes a sweet declaration of love to Eric and apologises for all the hurt he’s caused over the years.

And lastly, Jean (the glorious goddess herself) finds out she’s pregnant.

Who’s in the third season of Sex Education?

Per Netflix’s statement:

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Other new cast include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

It’s been written and created by Laurie Nunn.

And if you haven’t seen it yet (and aren’t deterred by all the spoilers I just gave you) you can catch up on the earlier seasons here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.