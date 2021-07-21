Celebrate National Lamington Day With This Pink Blackcurrant and Cream Recipe

Every food seems to have a national day, but Aussies should be particularly excited about this one. July 21 marks National Lamington Day, meaning you are required by law to indulge in the sweet treat.

Store-bought lamingtons from your local bakery or supermarket are already pretty damn good but nothing quite beats a homemade lamington.

To celebrate Lamington Day, the folks at Wiltshire have collaborated with Melissa Darr and Bonne Maman to bring us an epic spin on the traditional lamington with the below recipe.

How to make a pink blackcurrant cream lamington

If you thought chocolate lamingtons were all there was to the bakery delight, you would be wrong. The pink lamington is, in fact, superior and this recipe for pink blackcurrant cream lamingtons will show you why.

What you’ll need

Vanilla Sponge:

250g Sugar

6 eggs

120g butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

250g Self Raising Flour

1 tsp salt

White Chocolate Ganache:

1 cup cream

500g white chocolate

Pink gel food colouring

2-3 cups Desiccated Coconut

To Decorate:

Bonne Maman Blackcurrant Conserve

600ml cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp icing sugar

Milk chocolate shavings

Directions:

Preheat oven to 190C (Fan) and line a 2L Wiltshire Enamel Brownie Pan (or 20cm square cake tin). Set aside. Vanilla Sponge: In the bowl of an electric mixer add the sugar and eggs and beat for 5-7 minutes until thick and creamy and doubled in size. Add the butter & vanilla and gentle combine on low. Sift in the flour and salt and on low mix until no lumps of flour are present. Pour the mixture into the lined tin and bake for 30-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool completely. Leave the cake in the pan and cut it into 16 even pieces. Place the pan into the freezer and leave for 30-45 minutes to chill the cake to help keep its shape when iced. White Chocolate Ganache: Pour the cream into a sauce and over medium heat bring to the boil. Making sure there is bubbles are across the entire surface. Remove from the heat and add in the white chocolate. Gently stir until the chocolate has completely melted and there are no lumps. Stir in the pink food colouring to the desired shade. Remember to add 1-2 drops to begin with to get a base colour before proceeding. You do not want to add too much. Set the ganache in the fridge for 5-10 minutes to let the mix slightly thicken. Pour the ganache into a shallow bowl and add the desiccated coconut to a small tray. Dip one of the chilled sponge squares into the ganache, coating all sides. Remove from the ganache and let the excess drip off before dropping into coconut and tossing to cover completely. Set aside on a lined tray. Repeat with remaining squares of cake. Place the tray into the freezer or fridge to set the icing. To Decorate: In the bowl of an electric mixer add the cream, icing sugar and vanilla and whip until soft peaks form. Set aside. Cut the set lamingtons in half and spread ½ tbsp of Bonne Maman Blackcurrant conserve along the base of the lamington. Add a tablespoon of cream on top and sandwich the two lamingtons halves together. Repeat with the remaining lamingtons. To serve add another dollop of cream on top and finish with a sprinkle of milk chocolate shavings. Enjoy.

Look, it’s a lot of effort but you’ll come out with the fanciest, tastiest-looking lamingtons of your life.

If you want some sweet bakeware to go with your new lamingtons, check out the lineup from Wiltshire.

Now go out and indulge yourself on National Lamington Day.