First Nations Films and TV Shows to Inspire You This NAIDOC Week

Australia is celebrating NAIDOC week from July 4-11 and it’s an opportunity for us all to celebrate the culture and history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

There’s a number of ways both businesses and individuals can get in involved in NAIDOC celebrations and one of them is to support First Nations stories in film and television.

There are so many great stories on screen from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives, many of which you can find on local streaming services. If you’re looking for something to watch in celebration of NAIDOC week, here’s where you can start.

Netflix

Netflix is proudly promoting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories during NAIDOC week and has released a list of just some of the great content you can find on the platform.

From musical comedies like Bran Nue Day and The Sapphires to thrillers like Goldstone, there’s no shortage of great First Nations stories on Netflix.

Netflix will also be streaming a number of new programs from NITV, SBS On Demand, ABC TV and ABC iView after their initial broadcast dates.

Netflix ANZ’s Twitter is spotlighting great content for NAIDOC all week, so keep an eye on their page for more recommendations.

Start streaming over on Netflix now.

Stan

Australia’s local streaming service Stan has always been home to great Aussie content, and that includes First Nations stories.

On July 8, Stan will become home to the epic sci-fi series Cleverman, which is well worth a watch.

You can also find Ivan Sen’s groundbreaking Mystery Road and its sequel TV series on Stan. Add to that content like Redfern Now, Samson & Delilah, Sweet Country and The Final Quarter and there’s no shortage of things to watch in time for NAIDOC week.

Start streaming over on Stan now.

Binge

Over on Australia’s other local streamer, Binge, you can find plenty of great movies from First Nations storytellers.

Top End Wedding from Wayne Blair is an absolute must. You can also find Charlie’s Country, September, Satellite Boy and Rabbit-Proof Fence on the streamer.

Start streaming now on Binge.

ABC iView and SBS On Demand

When it comes to First Nations content on free-to-air streaming services, you can’t go past ABC iView and SBS On Demand.

Both services have an absolute powerhouse catalogue of content spotlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander filmmakers and are always supporting new stories and initiatives.

Here are just some of the great movies and television shows you can find on either ABC iView or SBS On Demand (or both!).

Total Control (ABC)

(ABC) Little J and Big Cuz (ABC and SBS)

(ABC and SBS) Black Comedy (ABC)

(ABC) The Australian Dream (ABC)

(ABC) My Name is Gulpilil (ABC)

(ABC) In My Blood It Runs (ABC)

(ABC) Mabo (ABC)

(ABC) Bamay (SBS)

(SBS) Jedda (SBS)

(SBS) Toomelah (SBS)

(SBS) Robbie Hood (SBS)

Both broadcasters also produce a number of news and current affairs programming hosted by First Nations presenters, which you can stream live.

There’s more than enough great content out there to entertain you every day of NAIDOC week and beyond, so fire up your TV and enjoy these incredible films and TV shows.