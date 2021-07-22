Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Ride Is Now a Movie, Here’s What You Need to Know

After a year of delayed releases, Disney is wasting no time in 2021. Making use of the cinemas that are open and its new Premier Access tier on Disney+, the studio’s next big release will be the action-packed Jungle Cruise.

With an A-list cast and one of the most epic sets ever built, Jungle Cruise is the closest we can get to a tropical adventure right now. Here’s what you need to know before watching the new Disney film.

What is the Jungle Cruise?

Those who have ever set foot in a Disney theme park will probably be quite familiar with the Jungle Cruise.

The riverboat ride was one of the first attractions to open at Disneyland in 1955. The ride itself has aged quite dramatically but is still an iconic part of the theme park.

On the Jungle Cruise guests are placed in boats lead by a skipper who takes them on a scenic tour of the rivers of the world. There are animatronics, bad dad jokes and the famous “backside of water” which all make for an entertaining ride at the park.

If you want to know more about the ride, we’d strongly suggest checking out Behind the Attraction on Disney+ which has an entire episode dedicated to the Jungle Cruise.

What’s the movie about?

After the likes of The Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland, it’s only a matter of time before all of Disney’s rides become movies and Jungle Cruise is next on that list.

In the movie edition, we’ll follow wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and researcher Dr Lily Houghton as they embark on an adventure to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities.

The unlikely duo will come up against countless dangers and supernatural forces as they travel down the Amazon river.

The trailer really gives off Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean vibes.

Who’s in the movie?

The two leads of Jungle Cruise are Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt; a pairing I didn’t know I needed to see in a movie until this moment.

Joining them is Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who previously helmed films like Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop and Blake Lively’s The Shallows, so you know he’s got the action and dangerous animals covered.

When and where can you watch Jungle Cruise in Australia?

Jungle Cruise will be another case of a simultaneous release for Disney.

Audiences will be able to choose whether they see Jungle Cruise in cinemas on July 29 or they can pay an extra fee of $34.99 for Premier Access and watch it on Disney+ on July 30.

If you’re a fan of the Jungle Cruise ride, hopefully, this movie will live up to your expectations. If you haven’t been on the ride before, here’s hoping you get there one day.