Level Up Your Life

How to Protect Yourself From the New Windows 10 and 11 Security Bug

Brendan Hesse

Brendan Hesse

Published 10 hours ago: July 23, 2021 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:cacls
computer architecturefree and open source softwaremalwarepowershellprogramming languagessecurity breachessoftware engineeringtechnology internetwindows 10windows registrywindows task scheduler
How to Protect Yourself From the New Windows 10 and 11 Security Bug

A new security vulnerability has been discovered in the latest versions of Windows that hackers could use to remotely install programs, steal data and passwords, and even lock users out of their PCs. Microsoft says that all versions of Windows newer than Windows 10 version 1809 are affected — including the Windows 11 beta.

According to Microsoft’s bug report, the vulnerability stems from “overly permissive Access Control Lists (ACLs) on multiple system files, including the Security Accounts Manager (SAM) database.” The bug has not been successfully exploited, but Microsoft’s report cautions that such an attack is “likely” given how severe the vulnerability is. In order to execute an attack, the attacker would need direct access to a person’s computer — either physically, or by tricking them into downloading malware-laden files. Once a hacker has access, they can give themselves full administrator controls and “install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.”

Microsoft will ostensibly patch the issue in future security updates for Windows 10 and 11, but users should be careful until then. Practice common-sense data security, like not clicking on unknown email links or downloading files from sketchy websites, and using reliable anti-malware programs.

There is also a temporary workaround that restricts access to the vulnerable system files on your PC. This will keep hackers out but will make it harder to recover files using the System Restore feature — hence why it won’t work as a long-term solution. Nonetheless, it’s worth considering if you want to fully protect yourself from possible security breaches.

First, you need to restrict access to the “%windir%system32config” system folder.

  1. Use the taskbar to search for “PowerShell.” (Note: You can also perform these steps in Command Prompt.)
  2. Right-click “Windows PowerShell” from the results and click “Run as an administrator.”
  3. In PowerShell, type the following command: icacls %windir%system32config*.* /inheritance:e
  4. Press “Enter.”

Next, you need to delete your System Restore points. Make sure to do this after you restrict access to %windir%system32config.

  1. Right-click “My PC” from the Windows File Explorer and select “Properties.”
  2. Click “System Protection” from the left-hand menu.
  3. Click to highlight your local hard drive in the “Available drives” list, then click “Configure.”
  4. Click “Delete,” then “Continue” to confirm.

Once the old backups are deleted, you may create a new System Restore point if you want: Go back to the System Protection tab, highlight your drive, then click “Create.” Add a description for the restore point (such as the date and time), then click “OK.”

[SlashGear]

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Brendan Hesse

Brendan Hesse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.