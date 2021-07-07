How To Land Yourself a Free Cadbury Breakaway Block Today

Level Up Your Life

As you may already know, today is World Chocolate Day – a date on which we are all but required to stop and enjoy a sweet treat of the cocoa variety.

While we have plenty of recipes that can help satisfy any choice cravings today (like this Tim Tam tiramisu and these chocolate s’mores cookies) but if a classic chocolate bar is what you’re after, Cadbury has you covered.

To celebrate World Chocolate Day, and the recent release of an old favourite, the Cadbury Breakaway, the chocolate manufacturer is giving away free blocks of chocolate.

Now, for some in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Newcastle the promo meant waking up to a surprise delivery at their doorstep. Not bad, hey? But considering the impact of lockdown right now, Cadbury has offered another option.

How to score free chocolate today

Cadbury has announced it has partnered with OzHarvest, and will gift a free block of Cadbury Breakaway to Aussies who donate to the charity today.

If you’re not familiar with OzHarvest, it’s an organisation centred on national food rescue; offering those in need access to produce. They’re also hugely focused on ending food waste. So, donating is a win-win, really.

In order to be eligible you must be an Aussie resident over 18 and you must make your donation between 12:01 am July 7 2021 and 11:59 pm July 7 2021 (or until all reward stocks are exhausted – i.e. you must be one of the first 2,500 eligible donations).

And before you ask, yes – you can only get one free chocolate bar per person.

If you’d like to read more on this sweet little promotion you can do so here. And if you’re interested in hearing more about the return of the Cadbury Breakaway you can read all about that here.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

