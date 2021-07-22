These 9 Knife Deals Are a Cut Above

If you’re someone whose love of cooking maybe outweighs the size of your wallet, trying to load up your kitchen with high-grade crookery and appliances can be a bit difficult. However, if you’re patient and willing to do your homework, you can find some great deals on essential kitchen gear.

Most of us are happy to stick with whatever is included in a cheap cutlery set when it comes to knives. This is fine for some, but if you’re someone who seriously loves cooking you know how important it is to have a high-grade knife, or two, or ten.

While some fancy knife brands can set you back a few hundred dollars for a single blade, there are a few, like Global, that offer high-quality cuts at a more reasonable price. Those prices become even more reasonable when they’ve been slashed.

Even with these considerable discounts, some of these knives are still expensive. If there’s a knife set that you really want to get your hands around, Amazon does let you make purchases with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay*, which will let you pay back your purchase over time, interest-free.

If you’ve been looking to grab yourself some high-grade cooking knives, but trying to piece together individual essentials has been a bit tricky or straining on your budget, this might be the deal you’ve been looking for.

This Global knife block set is currently on sale for $289.99, which is an enormous discount of $569 from its usual $859 price tag. It includes six types of Global knives, all of which are great kitchen essentials.

This set includes:

Paring Knife (8cm)

Paring Knife (10cm)

Utility Knife (11cm)

Vegetable Knife (14cm)

Serrated Utility Knife (15cm)

Cook’s Knife (20cm)

These blades are made from Global’s special CROMOVA 18 stainless steel, which has been developed to stay sharper longer than most other steel, while also being resistant to rust and stains. In other words, this could be the last knife set you buy in a long while.

The Global Millennium Knife Block Set is available here.

Another knife block set with a few differences. This six knife set includes:

Paring Knife (8cm)

Utility Knife (11cm)

Cook’s Knife (13cm)

Vegetable Knife (14cm)

Cook’s Knife (20cm)

Bread Knife (22cm)

The Global Kabuto Shiro knife block set usually retails for $999, so you’ll be saving a whopping 60% off with this deal.

You can get the Global Kabuto Shiro knife block set here.

These three Global knives are great kitchen essentials, and the perfect options if you’re looking to make your first fancy knife purchase. Even better is that this Global knife set is currently on sale for $234, down from the usual price of $510.

This set includes three knives:

Paring knife (9cm), great for small, precision work and peeling vegetables.

Fluted Vegetable knife (14cm), great for chopping vegetables.

Fluted Cook’s knife (20cm), a great all-around option when it comes to slicing and dicing your meats.

The Global Ni Kitchen Knife Set is available here for $234.

If you’re going to buy a single Global knife from this list of sales, make it this. A Santoku knife is a good alternative for a chef’s or cook’s knife – a great all-rounder blade that can be pretty much used for anything.

The blade of this knife is fluted, which will help to stop food from sticking to it. So if you need to make a lot of cuts, very quickly, you won’t have to break your rhythm to clean the blade.

If this is your first high-end blade, it’s a great way to teach yourself proper knife work. If you’re a seasoned cook, you already know exactly handy these things are.

With a price tag that’s just shy of being 45% off, this is an offer you can’t refuse.

Start slicing and dicing with your brand new Global Santoku knife here.

Ideally, you should be using a whetstone to keep your knives sharp, but a good pull-through sharpener is a much more convenient option.

This Global knife sharpener uses two ceramic wheels – coarse and fine – to help bring a sharp edge back to your dull blades. It also cycles water through the wheels, to keep your knife’s temperature cool while also helping to wash the metal shavings from it.

The Global knife sharpener has had $38.96 shaved off its price tag and is currently on sale for $40.99.

If you don’t own a knife block, a magnetic wall rack is a great alternative. If counter-space is at a premium, a magnetic rack helps eliminate the chunky knife block from the occasion, while offering incredibly easy access.

Compared to throwing your knives into a drawer or an improperly sized knife block, a wall rack is also a better way to care for your knife’s edge.

Just make sure it’s properly secured.

You can grab this magnetic knife rack for $153.80, down from the RRP of $269.

If you’re someone who cooks a lot of fish, and you live in a constant state of frustration about the giant pain in the arse that are tiny bones, a boning knife is the best investment you could ever make.

Global’s classic boning knife usually sells for $179, but you can currently grab it for a decent $59.05.

The long blade of this knife is flexible, giving you an extra degree of dexterity when cutting and filleting your meats. Removing those hair-thin bones from a salmon fillet couldn’t be easier. Plus, you can be more subtle with your cuts, so your food doesn’t look like someone trod on it with a work boot when it comes to plate presentation.

You can grab the Global classic boning knife here.

You should own a paring knife. They’re versatile little blades that are great for taking care of fruit and veg, and are just handy to have if you need to make any high-precision work. Like Global’s other product, this paring knife has a lightweight, balanced design to help make your work smooth.

You can buy the Global paring knife for $51 here. The knife is currently out of stock, but you’re still able to buy it now and save yourself $49 off its $99.95 price tag.

What’s that? Do you want a set that includes all of the knives? Well, this bamboo block includes:

Paring Knife (8cm)

Straight Paring Knife (10cm)

Forged Utility Knife (11cm)

Vegetable Knife (14cm)

Flexible Boning Knife (16cm)

Cook’s Knife (20cm)

Bread Knife (22cm)

Ceramic Sharpening Rod (22cm)

Kitchen Shears (21cm)

This massive Global set usually retails for around $1,450, but you can currently pick it up with a discount of just over $850.