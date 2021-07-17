Level Up Your Life

Get Paid $US1,000 ($1,349) to See Which TV Shows You Actually Learn From

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 14 hours ago: July 18, 2021 at 12:00 am
Photo: Krakenimages.com, Shutterstock

Everyone has their own preferred methods for learning — whether it’s reading in silence, taking notes while listening to fast-paced classical music, or doing some serious Googling with a TV show they’ve seen a million times playing in the background.

Now, one company is doing some research of their own, looking into which TV shows inspire viewers to learn and help them retain information — and they’re looking to pay people to do the watching. Here’s what to know about the positions and how to apply.

How to get paid to watch TV

EduBirdie, an online writing platform, is hiring 20 “Smart Watchers” help them evaluate which TV shows motivate people to learn, and help them absorb new information.

The successful candidates will each get a one-month subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime, and will be required to watch at least three episodes of 10 different shows: five they select themselves, and five chosen by EduBirdie. Once they finish each series, they’ll fill out a questionnaire and report on how inspired and motivated they feel.

These shows may include, but are not limited to:

  • Stranger Things

  • Atypical

  • Sex/Life

  • Ozark

  • Virgin River

  • Manifest

  • The Witcher

  • The Umbrella Academy

  • The Crown

  • Fleabag

  • Undone

  • The Underground Railroad

  • The Boys

Each Smart Watcher will receive $US1,000 ($1,349) for their services.

How to apply for the position

If you’re interested in applying for one of the positions that pays you to watch TV, you must be at least 21 years of age, and a resident of United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, or Singapore. According to the job description, ideal candidates are:

  • Real students or students at heart. No matter if you’re currently enrolled in the uni or you just study Spanish on your own. Show us that you are willing to learn new things and we’ll consider your application.
  • Those who cannot imagine their life without Netflix and studies.
  • TV series and binge watching experts.
  • Ones who cannot study without having an episode as a background music.

To apply, fill out this form, or send an email to [email protected] using “Smart Watcher” as the subject, and describing your background and why you think you’re the best fit for this position. Applications must be received by 12 a.m. PST on August 6th.

About the Author

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

