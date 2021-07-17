Get Paid $US1,000 ($1,349) to See Which TV Shows You Actually Learn From

Everyone has their own preferred methods for learning — whether it’s reading in silence, taking notes while listening to fast-paced classical music, or doing some serious Googling with a TV show they’ve seen a million times playing in the background.

Now, one company is doing some research of their own, looking into which TV shows inspire viewers to learn and help them retain information — and they’re looking to pay people to do the watching. Here’s what to know about the positions and how to apply.

How to get paid to watch TV

EduBirdie, an online writing platform, is hiring 20 “Smart Watchers” help them evaluate which TV shows motivate people to learn, and help them absorb new information.

The successful candidates will each get a one-month subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime, and will be required to watch at least three episodes of 10 different shows: five they select themselves, and five chosen by EduBirdie. Once they finish each series, they’ll fill out a questionnaire and report on how inspired and motivated they feel.

These shows may include, but are not limited to:

Stranger Things

Atypical

Sex/Life

Ozark

Virgin River

Manifest

The Witcher

The Umbrella Academy

The Crown

Fleabag

Undone

The Underground Railroad

The Boys

Each Smart Watcher will receive $US1,000 ($1,349) for their services.

How to apply for the position

If you’re interested in applying for one of the positions that pays you to watch TV, you must be at least 21 years of age, and a resident of United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, or Singapore. According to the job description, ideal candidates are:

Real students or students at heart. No matter if you’re currently enrolled in the uni or you just study Spanish on your own. Show us that you are willing to learn new things and we’ll consider your application.

Those who cannot imagine their life without Netflix and studies.

TV series and binge watching experts.

Ones who cannot study without having an episode as a background music.

To apply, fill out this form, or send an email to [email protected] using “Smart Watcher” as the subject, and describing your background and why you think you’re the best fit for this position. Applications must be received by 12 a.m. PST on August 6th.