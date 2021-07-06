Start Running Because These Garmin Smartwatches Are 50% Off Right Now

Garmin smartwatches are known among fitness lovers for being able to track things like your heart rate, your location and your performance during activities like running and cycling. These smartwatches can also let you listen to music, make contactless payments and more, making them a great option if you want to exercise without having to lug around your phone or wallet

If you’ve always dreamt of owning a Garmin smartwatch, but the price tag has kept it just out of reach, today is your day. You can currently save up up to $625 on a few of Garmin’s smartwatches right now.

We’ve rounded up the beat Garmin smartwatches that are currently on sale, so you can find the fitness tracker of your dreams.

If you consider yourself a particularly active person, the Garmin Forerunner 935 will easily slide into your lifestyle like a hand in a glove – or more appropriately, a smartwatch on a wrist.

This Garmin smartwatch is designed to be used during triathlons, so no matter how you choose to work out – be it running, cycling or swimming – the Forerunner 935 will monitor your performance, technique, heart rate, and more.

The Forerunner 935 can also provide you with feedback for your training sessions to let you know if you’re undertraining or overdoing it.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is currently 50% off, meaning you can pick it up for $374 instead of $749.

Do you enjoy going for a run but aren’t sure if you’re getting the most out of your routine? The Garmin Forerunner 45 could be the helping hand you need.

While this smartwatch comes with standard features like a heart rate monitor and GPS tracker, the Forerunner 45 can also make use of the Garmin Coach feature. This feature can help you to adapt and change your training plans to help improve your workout.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is currently on sale for $217.72, down from $329.

If you’re someone who likes to go trail running and riding, or hiking, the Fenix 6X Pro is the ideal Garmin smartwatch. This GPS smartwatch is great for tracking your fitness levels, gauges blood oxygen saturation, plays music and maps your activity.

Usually $1,249, you can currently pick the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro up for $624.

If you need a simple, affordable smartwatch that can keep up with you while you workout and run errands the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is it. It tracks your fitness, allows for contactless payments, sends your smart notifications and keeps an eye on how you handle stress.

Usually, $499, being able to snag the Garmin Vivoactive 3 for over 50% off is a pretty solid deal.