These Are The Fastest NBN Plans in Australia, According to the ACCC

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Last week, the ACCC released its latest report on real-world NBN speeds and once again, Optus has come out on top, marking seven consecutive victories (although it is worth noting it tied with TPG for equal first last quarter).

In the 13th Measuring Broadband Australia report, Optus customers were found to receive 99.1% of their plan’s maximum speeds during peak hours (between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm). Exetel was just a hair behind with speeds of 98.7%, followed by Telstra at 97.6%.

This puts Optus ahead of the ten other telcos featured in the report, which spans Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Superloop, Telstra, TPG, and Vodafone.

No matter which telco you’re with, there’s good news. On average, the ACCC says NBN performance is better than ever.

Here are the full results:

The Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,117 connections. All but 25 of the households have a connection with one of the eleven providers covered in the report. The sample isn’t huge, but it’s still a useful indicator of how an ISP should perform. The ACCC reports a 95% confidence level in its results.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop is currently your cheapest option for an NBN 100 provider featured in the speed report, thanks to a promo. You’ll pay $74.95 per month for your first six months, and then $89.95 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, however.

While Dodo came equal last alongside sister brand iPrimus, it’s one of your cheapest options for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $75 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. Most full price NBN 100 plans start at $90 or so per month, so $85 isn’t bad. Just be aware that you’ll need to pay a $60 upfront modem fee. If you’re in Victoria or NSW, you can save a further $10 per month by bundling your NBN plan with Dodo’s gas and electricity.

TPG came in fourth place this time around, and has a decent deal of its own: you’ll pay 79.99 per month for your first six months, and then $89.99 per month thereafter. You’ve got the option of either signing a six-month contract that gets you a modem at no cost other than shipping, or going month-to-month and paying $109.95 upfront.

Aussie Broadband tends to be on the more expensive side of the spectrum but is currently offering new customers their first month free. To get this, you’ll need to use the promo code FASTMONTH. This offer runs until August 31. You’ll pay $99 per month thereafter.

MyRepublic also has a free month offer – you’ll need to use the code 1MONTHFREE. You’ll pay $79 per month for the following five months and $89 per month thereafter.

Optus and Exetel may have been the two best-performing providers this time around, but they’re also pricier than most. On Exetel, you’re looking at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. You’ll pay the same in Optus, but you’ll also need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. This works out to $7 per month left in your term.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Runner up Exetel is your cheapest option when it comes to NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay just $50 per month for your first six months, and $79 per month thereafter. $79 per month is definitely on the more expensive side for an NBN 50 plan, however. Of course, Exetel’s plans are contract-free so you can always leave after the discount runs out.

Chart-topper Optus is also on the more expensive side, priced at $79 per month. The plan is contract-free, but you’ll be hit with a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. Once again, that’s $7 for each month left in your term.

Going back to cheap, you could always consider Dodo. You’ll pay $58 per month for your first six months, and then $75 per month after, but there is a $60 modem fee. As with Dodo’s NBN 100 plan, you can shave a further $10 per month off by bundling in gas and electricity.

If you don’t want to pay for a new modem, Superloop is a hair more expensive initially but cheaper in the long run. You’re looking at $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Lastly, MyRepublic and Aussie Broadband’s free month offers are also available for their NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $69 per month on MyRepublic after your free month, and $79 per month on Aussie.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.