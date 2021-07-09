Disney’s Encanto Will Win You Over in a Few Seconds

Take a break from screaming into the abyss for a moment, and allow me to introduce you to a magical new exploration of culture, music and family values. Disney’s upcoming animated film, Encanto has just had a new trailer drop and man is it beautiful.

Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

What is Encanto about?

Encanto follows the story of a young Colombian girl, Mirabel Madrigal (played by Stephanie Beatriz).

Disney shared in a statement that the film shares “the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto”.

“In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

Fun fact: Mirabel happens to be the first Disney Princess who wears glasses, according to IMDb.

You can check out the trailer here.

Who is in the film?

As we mentioned earlier, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn 99, In the Heights) stars as Mirabel but there are a bunch of big names attached to the film.

Encanto features the vocal work of Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black)and Wilmer Valderrama (That ’70s Show), along with Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan.

The film was written and directed by Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith with Byron Howard also co-directing the project.

And if the music sounds kind of familiar to you, that’s because Lin Manuel Miranda (of In the Heights, Hamilton and Moana) has written a lot of it. Expect the soundtrack to be incredible.

When can I watch Encanto?

The film is set to hit cinemas in Australia on December 2, 2021.

What can I watch in the interim?

If you’re itching for that magic of Disney after seeing Encanto’s trailer, may we suggest hitting play on Coco, Luca or Moana – all of which can be found on Disney+.