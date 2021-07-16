Clean Up During Dyson Week With up to $300 off Vacuums

Dyson Week has begun. For those who are dedicated to Olympic-level home cleaning, this is basically Christmas. The famous appliance brand is offering up to $300 off RRP on some of their most popular products, as well as a slew of other deals across heaters and hair products.

If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson, but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities, now’s the time to get your hands on one.

Keep reading to score yourself a hefty discount on a range of different Dyson appliances including the V7, V8, V10 and more.

Dyson v10™ Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner, was $1,099, now $799 (save $300)

The Dyson v10 Absolute+ has 30% more suction power than the Dyson v81, with 60 minutes of fade-free power2. It also includes two cleaner heads and seven tools, so it’ll get your house clean in no time.

Dyson v8™ Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner was $899, now $599 (save $300)

This model features powerful suction for versatile cleaning and has up to 40 minutes of runtime. The v8 also includes two cleaner heads and four tools.

Dyson v7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner was $599, now $379 (save $220)

The v7 is small but packs a huge punch. It has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, and weighs only 2.3kg, making it the lightest cord-free vacuum.

Dyson Hot+Cool™ fan heater, was $599, now $499 (save $100)

Dyson’s fan heater will warm you up this winter, with its fast room heating, and diffused mode heats the room evenly. It’s also ultra-safe as it doesn’t spinning blades other heaters and coolers do.

They’ve also got a range of gift-with-purchase deals going at the moment too.

Buy a Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer and receive complimentary gift wrapping and a Dyson styling set valued up to $89

Buy a Dyson Corrale™ straightener and receive complimentary gift wrapping and a Dyson styling set valued up to $89

Buy a Dyson Airwrap™ styler and receive complimentary debossing and a Dyson styling set valued up to $89

Shop the whole Dyson sale here.