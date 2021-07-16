Level Up Your Life

Clean Up During Dyson Week With up to $300 off Vacuums

Bree Grant

Published 7 hours ago: July 16, 2021 at 12:15 pm -
Filed to:Amazon Prime Day 2021
cleaningclick-frenzy-mayhem-2021dealsdysonvacuum
Clean Up During Dyson Week With up to $300 off Vacuums
Image: Amazon / Dyson
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Dyson Week has begun. For those who are dedicated to Olympic-level home cleaning, this is basically Christmas. The famous appliance brand is offering up to $300 off RRP on some of their most popular products, as well as a slew of other deals across heaters and hair products. 

If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson, but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities, now’s the time to get your hands on one.

Keep reading to score yourself a hefty discount on a range of different Dyson appliances including the V7, V8, V10 and more. If you don’t have the cash to purchase one of these products completely today, you can use a buy-now-pay-later service like Zip Pay.*

READ MORE
Dyson’s V15 Detect Vacuum Will Bring Out Your Inner Clean Freak

Dyson v10™ Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner, was $1,099, now $799 (save $300)

 

Dyson v10™ Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner, was $1,099, now $799 (save $300)

The Dyson v10 Absolute+ has 30% more suction power than the Dyson v81, with 60 minutes of fade-free power2. It also includes two cleaner heads and seven tools, so it’ll get your house clean in no time.

Dyson v8™ Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner was $899, now $599 (save $300)

Dyson v8™ Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner was $899, now $599 (save $300)

This model features powerful suction for versatile cleaning and has up to 40 minutes of runtime. The v8 also includes two cleaner heads and four tools.

Dyson v7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner was $599, now $379 (save $220)

Dyson v7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner was $599, now $379 (save $220)

The v7 is small but packs a huge punch. It has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, and weighs only 2.3kg, making it the lightest cord-free vacuum.

Dyson Hot+Cool™ fan heater, was $599, now $499 (save $100)

Dyson Hot+Cool™ fan heater, was $599, now $499 (save $100)

Dyson’s fan heater will warm you up this winter, with its fast room heating, and diffused mode heats the room evenly. It’s also ultra-safe as it doesn’t spinning blades other heaters and coolers do.

They’ve also got a range of gift-with-purchase deals going at the moment too.

Shop the whole Dyson sale here. 

*Zip Pay requires a minimum monthly repayment. A monthly account fee of $6.00 applies. Pay your closing balance in full each month and Zip will waive the fee. Zip Pay is available to approved applicants only. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.