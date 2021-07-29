Don’t Buy a Bundt Pan, Make Your Own

If you are someone who enjoys baking once in a while, a Bundt pan is one of those kitchen items that seems important — but only very occasionally. The other 364 days of the year, it is a space-sucker, especially if you have a small kitchen. There are only so many pound cakes one can bake, and although a frozen slice of pound cake waffles quite nicely, that’s still not enough to justify a whole-arse Bundt pan taking up prime real estate in your cupboard.

The solution — other than borrowing one from a friend, only to forget to return it, thus straining your friendship — is to put together a makeshift Bundt pan from items you already have. This kitchen hack was demonstrated this week on Instagram by Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes.

To make your own Bundt cake pan, take a round cake pan, and place a small empty can in the middle. Fill the empty can with rice, in order to weigh it down. Behold: your DIY Bundt pan. Once you have your pan, you’ll want to coat the inside with a generous amount of nonstick spray, add in the cake batter, and bake.

Bundt pans aren’t just for cake

Although everyone thinks of cake when they think of Bundt pans, there are number of savoury uses for a Bundt pan, too — many of which are quite smart.

For example, you can bake a loaf of bread in a Bundt pan in order to make a submarine sandwich that looks like a giant doughnut. Bundt pans are also ideal for baking large quantities of jalapeño poppers, or for making a lasagna in which every slice has some of the crunchy, delicious edge. I suppose if you’re going to use it for all of that, you could splurge for the real deal — but now you know you don’t have to.