How to Make Crispy Chicken in Your Air Fryer for National Fried Chicken Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

July 6 marks National Fried Chicken Day around the world so there’s no better excuse to dig into a crispy bit of fried chicken today.

Whether it’s ordering delivery or attempting to make your own KFC at home, there’s no shortage of ways to pay homage to the humble fried chicken. But we all know the best way to get a crispy meal at home is with an air fryer, which is why we’re bringing you this air fried chicken recipe to celebrate the day.

This recipe comes from chef and Philips ambassador, Elle Vernon, and is sure to bring you the crispiest fried chicken without any need to leave your house (unless you need to buy an air fryer, that is).

Sound finger-licking good? Keep reading along.

How to make crispy air fried chicken at home

What you’ll need

½ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¾ cup plain flour

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt, to season

500g chicken wings

500g chicken drumsticks

extra virgin olive oil cooking spray

chipotle mayo and lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

In one large bowl, whisk together buttermilk and mustard. In another large bowl, stir together flour, paprika, coriander and garlic powder. Sprinkle salt over chicken wings and drumsticks, then add to the buttermilk mixture. Mix well until chicken is evenly coated. Transfer the chicken to the flour bowl and toss again until evenly coated. Remove chicken from the bowl onto a tray, and spray all over with olive oil. Place chicken into the Philips Smart Airfryer basket. Select the chicken drumsticks program from the smart chef programs, and press the dial to begin cooking. To check that they are cooked through, either cut one open and ensure there is no pink chicken remaining or use a meat thermometer and check the temperature has reached at least 70C. Serve with chipotle mayo and lemon wedges.

Voila! There you have crispy fried chicken like a bought one. PSA, Air fryers also make delicious crispy fries. (If you’d like to grab the Philips Smart Airfryer for yourself, you can buy it on Amazon for $573.49).

Alternatively, if you’d rather get a bit more creative this Fried Chicken day, check out KFC’s Kentucky fried cooking recipes which put fun spins on different cuisines.