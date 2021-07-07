6 Marvel Films You Need to Watch Before Black Widow

The time has finally come, friends – it’s Black Widow’s time to shine.

After far too many delays and over 10 years waiting for her own movie, Australians everywhere will be able to catch Scarlett Johansson in her solo Marvel film Black Widow this week.

Natasha Romanoff has been a constant presence throughout the Marvel cinematic universe, but if you’re looking to brush up on your Black Widow history prior to seeing the film, there are a few boxes you absolutely must tick.

Here are six Marvel films you need to watch before seeing Black Widow.

The Avengers

Black Widow was first introduced in Iron Man 2, but she really came into her own in The Avengers.

As an agent of SHIELD, Natasha Romanoff was already on Nick Fury’s radar when it came to forming the new superhero team. In fact, Nat had a huge part in bringing the Avengers together.

She also has one very pivotal scene in The Avengers that’s worth going paying attention to. In an interrogation with Loki, the God of Mischief taunts Natasha with the red ledger of her past. Many of the events referenced here are things we’ll learn more about in Black Widow, so it’s well worth revisiting The Avengers before you see it.

Watch it here.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Supporting Captain America on his next mission was none other than Natasha Romanoff.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is heralded as one of the best MCU films in the series, but despite it having Cap’s name in the title, Black Widow is still given plenty to do.

One of the best (platonic) friendships in the MCU is between Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers and you really see it grow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Watch it here.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

It wouldn’t be an Avengers film without Black Widow and Age of Ultron is no exception.

While it’s a great showcase of Black Widow in action, Age of Ultron holds another clue to Natasha Romanoff’s past. When Scarlet Witch used her powers on the Avengers, many of them were gripped with strange visions.

Natasha’s vision takes her back to the early days of her training to be an assassin at the Red Room, which is something we know will be explored in Black Widow.

Watch it here.

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War is a big one for both the Avengers and Black Widow.

When the government introduces the controversial Sokovia Accords to keep the heroes in line, the Avengers have to pick sides. For Black Widow that means choosing between what she thinks is right and her loyalty to friends Clint Barton and Steve Rogers.

Black Widow will pick up right after the events of Captain America: Civil War so it’s one of the best films to watch before you dive right into the new film.

Watch it here.

Avengers: Infinity War

The two-part finale to the Infinity saga kicks off with Avengers: Infinity War where the Avengers gather together again to fight the forces of Thanos as he attempts to unite the Infinity stones.

It’s the first reunion of the Avengers since Captain America: Civil War, and it’s also the first movie we see Natasha Romanoff in after the events of Black Widow.

Watch it here.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is a big one for all involved, but particularly Black Widow. If you want to see how Natasha Romanoff’s superhero journey comes to an end, then this is the film to watch.

While we (presumably) won’t see any more adventures from Scarlett Johansson in the MCU, we are getting one last hurrah in Black Widow, which is the perfect homage to her 10 years-plus journey.

Watch it here.

You can catch up on all the Marvel movies listed above over on Disney+ and you can find Black Widow there as well when it releases on July 9.

If you simply do not have the time or energy to rewatch all these films then you should definitely give Marvel Studios: Legends a shot. A special episode rounding up Black Widow’s journey is dropping on Disney+ on July 7.