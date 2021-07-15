Big W’s Latest Sale Has Slashed Prices on Dyson, Samsung, Canon And More

After a year mostly stuck inside it can be hard to say not to a bit of online shopping. Lucky for us, Big W is holding a sale to satisfy that shopping itch.

Big W’s big brands sale includes deals from some of the best including Dyson, Canon and Sunbeam. There’s something for everyone from home appliances to fitness to gaming.

The sale is kicking off from July 15 until July 28. And for those in lockdown, yes, there is a delivery option.

Here are some of the highlights.

Big W Big Brand Sale highlights

Home appliance Deals

Dyson V7 Origin – $399 (down from $599)

Tefal 5-piece cook set – $149.50 (save 50%)

Breville SOHO Collection, Toaster or Kettle – $49 each (save $20)

Sunbeam Planetary Mixmaster – $169 (save $30)

Kambrook Culinary Air Chef Pro – $119 (save $40)

Breville Duo Tempo Pro Coffee Machine – $289 (save $110)

Kambrook Popcorn Maker – $29

iRobot 606 Roomba Vacuum – $399 (save $100)

Sodastream – $129 (save $20)

Russell Hobbs Digital Multi-Cooker – $109 (save $40)

Shark Steam Mop – $99 (save $100)

Home Office and Tech Deals

Apple iPad 32GB Space Grey – $499

Apple iPhone 11 64GB Black – $999

Samsung Galaxy A52 – $559 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB – $279 (save $20)

20% off Lenovo Chromebooks

30% off Philips computer equipment

15% off HP computer equipment

20% off Logitech computer equipment

Seagate Portable Harddrive 2TB – $95

Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera – $543.20 (save $135.80)

Canon Pixma Home Office Printer – $209 (save $20)

10% off Canon Printer Ink

Vodafone Pocket WiFi – $79 (save $20)

25% off Cygnett Cases and Guards

30% off Laser Power Banks

Gaming and Entertainment Deals

32″ JVC HD Android TV – $269

65″ DGTEC UHD Smart TV – $579

Toshiba Soundbar With Bluetooth – $129

Philips 2.0 Soundbar with Bluetooth – $99 (save $50)

UE Wonderboom 2 – $97 (save $32)

25% off JVC Audio

Nintendo Switch Neon Console – $429

PS4 500GB Slim Console – $399

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Wireless Controller – $89

Mario Kart Deluxe 8 (Switch) – $69

Pokemon Shield or Sword (Switch) – $69

Pokemon Snap (Switch) – $69

Super Mario Party (Switch) – $69

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $59

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/Xbox One) – $49

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox One) – $39

GTA V (PS4/Xbox One) – $39

Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/Xbox One) – $29

FIFA 21 (PS4/Xbox One) – $39

Home Fitness and Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) – $579

FILA Fitness Exercise Bike – $149

Circuit Magnetic Bike – $99

Circuit Weight Bench – $99

Circuit Aerobic Step Kit – $20

And this isn’t even close to every deal included in Big W’s sale.

Check out the website for a full list of books, make-up, groceries, clothing, games and other home accessories that have had their prices slashed.

If you’re looking for other sales to sate your online shopping urge, Click Frency Julove is happening right now, too.