After a year mostly stuck inside it can be hard to say not to a bit of online shopping. Lucky for us, Big W is holding a sale to satisfy that shopping itch.
Big W’s big brands sale includes deals from some of the best including Dyson, Canon and Sunbeam. There’s something for everyone from home appliances to fitness to gaming.
The sale is kicking off from July 15 until July 28. And for those in lockdown, yes, there is a delivery option.
Here are some of the highlights.
Big W Big Brand Sale highlights
Home appliance Deals
- Dyson V7 Origin – $399 (down from $599)
- Tefal 5-piece cook set – $149.50 (save 50%)
- Breville SOHO Collection, Toaster or Kettle – $49 each (save $20)
- Sunbeam Planetary Mixmaster – $169 (save $30)
- Kambrook Culinary Air Chef Pro – $119 (save $40)
- Breville Duo Tempo Pro Coffee Machine – $289 (save $110)
- Kambrook Popcorn Maker – $29
- iRobot 606 Roomba Vacuum – $399 (save $100)
- Sodastream – $129 (save $20)
- Russell Hobbs Digital Multi-Cooker – $109 (save $40)
- Shark Steam Mop – $99 (save $100)
Home Office and Tech Deals
- Apple iPad 32GB Space Grey – $499
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB Black – $999
- Samsung Galaxy A52 – $559 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB – $279 (save $20)
- 20% off Lenovo Chromebooks
- 30% off Philips computer equipment
- 15% off HP computer equipment
- 20% off Logitech computer equipment
- Seagate Portable Harddrive 2TB – $95
- Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera – $543.20 (save $135.80)
- Canon Pixma Home Office Printer – $209 (save $20)
- 10% off Canon Printer Ink
- Vodafone Pocket WiFi – $79 (save $20)
- 25% off Cygnett Cases and Guards
- 30% off Laser Power Banks
Gaming and Entertainment Deals
- 32″ JVC HD Android TV – $269
- 65″ DGTEC UHD Smart TV – $579
- Toshiba Soundbar With Bluetooth – $129
- Philips 2.0 Soundbar with Bluetooth – $99 (save $50)
- UE Wonderboom 2 – $97 (save $32)
- 25% off JVC Audio
- Nintendo Switch Neon Console – $429
- PS4 500GB Slim Console – $399
- Nintendo Switch Pokemon Wireless Controller – $89
- Mario Kart Deluxe 8 (Switch) – $69
- Pokemon Shield or Sword (Switch) – $69
- Pokemon Snap (Switch) – $69
- Super Mario Party (Switch) – $69
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $59
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/Xbox One) – $49
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox One) – $39
- GTA V (PS4/Xbox One) – $39
- Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/Xbox One) – $29
- FIFA 21 (PS4/Xbox One) – $39
Home Fitness and Tech Deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) – $579
- FILA Fitness Exercise Bike – $149
- Circuit Magnetic Bike – $99
- Circuit Weight Bench – $99
- Circuit Aerobic Step Kit – $20
And this isn’t even close to every deal included in Big W’s sale.
Check out the website for a full list of books, make-up, groceries, clothing, games and other home accessories that have had their prices slashed.
If you’re looking for other sales to sate your online shopping urge, Click Frency Julove is happening right now, too.
