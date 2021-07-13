A Running List of The Best Click Frenzy Julove Sales

If you’ve got some spare cash burning a hole in your wallet, Click Frenzy Julove 2021 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEST) tonight, Tuesday, July 13 2021, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, July 15 2021, and there are loads of top-tier sales you can spend it on.
Over the course of the next few days, Aussies will have access to over 1,000+ deals and exclusive offers from big name brands like Sephora, Lovehoney, Garmin and more. Well, that’s one way to cure your lockdown boredom.
If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. You can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and spend more time shopping the best deals rather than looking for them. Oh, and did we mention that you can you can also sign up here to access the deals 30 minutes early?
Here’s what we have spotted so far.
Note: The below deals will be available from 7pm tonight, so set your alarm and check back here for the best deals. Happy shopping!
Homewares
- Sheridan Outlet — 60% off all Sheridan.
- Harris Scarfe — 50% off homewares, kitchen and dining.
- Target — 20% off selected home appliances e.g. Sunbeam, Breville, Sodastream and 25% off winter home essentials e.g. quilts, throws, heating & flannelette beddings.
- BIG W — Save $200 on Dyson V7 Origin Handstick and 40% off selected Tontine quilts and pillows.
- David Jones — Save 10% on full-priced electrical and 30% on full-priced homewares.
- The Good Guys — 15% off a huge range of small appliances.
- Adairs — 20% off storewide.
Beauty
- Sephora — 20% off selected brands at Sephora with code: 20frenzy, plus, bonus gift when you spend over $120.
- GHD — 15% off core straighteners, curlers and blow dryers using the code: ghdfrenzy.
- Healthylife — Get 20% off full-priced items.
Fashion
- Glassons — 20% off everything
- UGG Express — 15% off storewide. Bestseller UGG Slipper is now $33 (normally $72).
- Wild Secrets — Up to 60% off lingerie and more.
- Surfstitch — 25% off almost everything including women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, footwear and surf & snow gear.
- Cosette — 25% off big brands including Gucci and Prada (excludes new arrivals).
- LoveHoney — Up to 70% off lingerie.
- David Jones — Save 20% on a range of fashion, shoes and accessories.
- Glue Store — Up to 50% off big brands. PE Nation, Polo, Nike, Adidas and more.
Lifestyle
- Wild Secrets — Save up to 60% off adult toys and lingerie. Free gift with orders over $100.
- Lovehoney — Up to 70% off Sitewide*.
Sports & Activewear
- BigW — 30% off Garmin venue SQ fitness watches.
- Paralleldeals — Save Big up to 70% + 10% off on checkout.
- Adidas — Up to 50% off outlet.
Alcohol
- David Jones — Save 20% on all red and white wine varieties*.
- Mr Consistent — Up to 30% off Mr. Consistent cocktail mixers, glassware.
- Craftzero — Massive sale up to 25% off non-alcoholic beers.
- Liquorkart — Flat 10% off on spirits and whisky. LKCF10.
Tech
- Bose — save up to 50% off on quality headphones and speakers.
- LG Electronics — Up to 15% OFF selected LG B1 OLED and NANO77 TV’s and Great Deals on over 20 LG Home Appliance products.
- Target — Nintendo switch Lite $289, save $40.
- Tech-store co — Up to 80% off.
- Acer — Up to 40% off selected laptops.
- LG — Save on LG tone free wireless earbuds.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.