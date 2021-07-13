Level Up Your Life

A Running List of The Best Click Frenzy Julove Sales

4

Lifehacker Australia

Published 56 mins ago: July 13, 2021 at 11:21 am -
Filed to:click frenzy
Click-Frenzy-Julovedealsonline shopping
A Running List of The Best Click Frenzy Julove Sales
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve got some spare cash burning a hole in your wallet, Click Frenzy Julove 2021 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEST) tonight, Tuesday, July 13 2021, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, July 15 2021, and there are loads of top-tier sales you can spend it on. 

Over the course of the next few days, Aussies will have access to over 1,000+ deals and exclusive offers from big name brands like Sephora, Lovehoney, Garmin and more. Well, that’s one way to cure your lockdown boredom. 

If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. You can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and spend more time shopping the best deals rather than looking for them. Oh, and did we mention that you can you can also sign up here to access the deals 30 minutes early?

Here’s what we have spotted so far.

Note: The below deals will be available from 7pm tonight, so set your alarm and check back here for the best deals. Happy shopping!

READ MORE
I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Cleaning Goo I Saw on Tik Tok

Homewares 

Beauty 

Fashion

Lifestyle

Sports & Activewear

Alcohol

Tech

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.