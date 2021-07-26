8 Cross Stitch Kits That Are Too Cool For Your Nan

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While most people started baking sourdough during the first lockdown, I made my Nan very proud and picked up cross-stitch. Since then lockdowns have come and gone, but my newfound love for the stitch has stayed.

In fact, it’s basically my own personal form of meditation. You need to focus, so all other worries or cares leave your brain, but it’s not difficult at all so you’re not stressing (unless you stop paying attention and accidentally stitch the wrong row — then you’re stressing).

READ MORE Looking for a Jigsaw Challenge? These 6 Puzzles Are Perfect for You

Now that I consider myself moderately advanced at the craft, I’ve made a list of the cross stitch kits I’m dying to get to next — ranging from beginner to advanced. Kits are great because you’ll get the pattern, a needle, all the thread you need and the fabric all in one go. Often you’ll get the embroidery hoop too, which isn’t necessary but is mighty helpful.

One last tip that I’ll give you for nothing: because of the crosses you’ll be making with your thread, you need a special fabric for cross stitch called Aida, which is what you’ll get in a kit. While there are some alternatives, like special linens, the best thing I’ve ever discovered was this material, which allows you to cross-stitch onto literally anything (I’ve done cushion covers and t-shirts so far).

Cross stitch kits and cross stitch patterns to buy

If you’re just starting out, this is a perfect way to warm up. Get three cute little patterns, and they even stamp the outline onto the fabric for you so you’ll never lose your place.

Large blocks of the same colour make this one pretty simple to follow too, but just look at those adorable results.

You can’t ignore a cross stitch pattern that’s simple to complete and speaks a whole lot of truth.

I’m a big fan of cross stitch bookmarks for being cute and practical. You can buy these ones for the Harry Potter nerd in your life as a set, or individually ($24.89).

This colourful cross stitch will honestly take a while to complete, but it’s a good message that we all need to remind ourselves of from time to time.

Unleash your inner artist and have a crack at one of Van Gogh’s most famous artworks. Fair warning though, it’ll be as complicated as the man himself.

Cross stitch, but make it watercolour. You’ll have to use a bit of straight stitching in this pattern as well, but by now you would have mastered the cross, so it’ll be a sinch in comparison.

Ok so it’s not a kit, but if you get through the rest of these patterns you’ll have a fair bit of thread leftover, and what better way to use them than getting sassy.