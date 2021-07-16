The Best Action Movies on Netflix That Will Give You an Adrenaline Rush

If you need an adrenaline rush but can’t go anywhere to get one (hello, lockdown) you might want to live vicariously through a movie, and some of the best action movies live on Netflix.

From crime to sci-fi and fantasy, Netflix has all sorts of white-knuckle action movies that will destroy your speakers and have your neighbours complaining about all that bass.

Here is our list of favourites from the bunch.

The best action movies on Netflix

Extraction

We love us a homegrown action hero and Chris Hemsworth fits that title well. Taking the lead in Extraction Chris plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s son who has been kidnapped.

Extraction became the most-watched Netflix original movie ever with over 100 million people watching the film in the first month of its release. Why not add yourself to that number and check out Extraction this weekend?

Watch it here.

6 Underground

If there are two things that go together it’s Michael Bay and action movies.

The director’s latest for Netflix is 6 Underground, a comedy-action film starring Ryan Reynolds as a tech billionaire who fakes his death and forms a vigilante squad to take down the toughest of criminals.

6 Underground may lack substance but it definitely has style (and plenty of explosions).

Watch it here.

Ava

In Ava, Jessica Chastain plays an elite assassin who must protect herself and her estranged family after a hit goes wrong.

Chastain kills it (pun intended) in the role and while the spy thriller may not be the best one out there, it’s perfect if you just want some mindless entertainment.

Watch it here.

Polar

Based on a graphic novel, Polar stars Mads Mikkelsen as an assassin on the verge of retirement with a large pension to cash in on.

Instead of settling into a quiet life, his boss sends a bunch of other ruthless killers after him in an attempt to get the money for himself.

Watch it here.

The Old Guard

Also based on a graphic novel, The Old Guard is a highly entertaining fantasy action movie on Netflix.

Charlize Theron leads a group of immortal mercenaries who become targeted for their mystical powers while also protecting and guiding a new immortal.

Watch it here.

Edge of Tomorrow

Say what you will about Tom Cruise, but he can produce a great action film, and Edge of Tomorrow is one of his best on Netflix.

Cruise plays a soldier stuck in a time loop who relives his final day in a battle against alien invaders and must discover their weakness. Think Groundhog Day meets Independence Day.

Watch it here.

Spenser Confidential

Another good action film on Netflix with a side of comedy, Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke as a new unlikely duo.

Wahlberg plays Spenser, an ex-cop who teams up with an aspiring fighter to unravel the mystery behind the deaths of two Boston police officers.

Watch it here.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s films may be hard to comprehend but one thing is for sure – you’ll never be bored.

Tenet is one of the latest movies to come to Netflix. It delves into the tricky world of time and follows one man’s mission to prevent a weapon from falling into the wrong hands and avoid a devastating war in the future.

They also crash a real jumbo jet, so there’s that.

Watch it here.

If these action movies on Netflix aren’t for you maybe you’d prefer some of the best thrillers on the streaming service instead.