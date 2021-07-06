Sit Up, Cos These Supportive Back Cushions Will Sort Your Bad Posture

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Working at a desk all day will undoubtedly take its toll on your back. One of the best ways to support your back and avoid the strains and stresses of working from home or the office is with a supportive back cushion.

Sitting down all day isn’t the healthiest occupational practice, but for many of us, it’s a reality. This is especially the case during lockdown, in which post-work activities generally revolve around eating and watching TV.

You may be tethered to your desk whether you’re in an office or working from home, and while there’s plenty you can do to improve your overall work situation, like using a proper monitor mount or better office chair, one of the simplest adjustments you can make is investing in a good back cushion.

READ MORE The Most Supportive Pillows To Ensure You Get A Decent Night's Sleep

Back support cushion options

Ausale Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $26.50

One of the most frequent posture problems desk workers face is not sitting up straight enough when they work. The Ausale Memory Lumbar Support cushion forces you to sit forwards, and it can also double as a seat cushion if you need a little height boosting and comfort support.

ObboMed- HR-7660 Inflatable Portable Bed Wedge Pillow $63.19

While the ObboMed HR-7510 is largely sold as a bed pillow, its inflatable nature means you could use it to improve your home or office chair’s support pretty easily, and the fact that it’s inflatable means that it’s also a possibility if you do find yourself travelling and working from hotel rooms with poor chairs frequently.

Everlasting Comfort 100% Pure Memory Foam Back Cushion $60.98

Using a regular pillow might force your back forwards into a better posture, but it’s also prone to slipping. The Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam pillow’s selling point beyond lumbar support is the use of dual straps to keep it in place. That should ensure that it provides optimal support while you’re seated.

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion and Lumbar Back Cushion Combo – $73.95

This cushion combo set is a slight upgrade from the version listed above. The memory foam is infused with gel and ventilated with various holes to ensure comfort and cooling. It can be placed anywhere along the back of a chair for neck, upper, middle, thoracic, spine or lower back pain relief. The U shaped design is recommended by orthopedic surgeons and medical doctors for treatment of chronic or acute pain.

Kensington Smartfit Conform Back Support – $86.50

Kensington’s Smartfit system allows the user to customize the height of the backrest for maximum support of the spine and lumbar region. Its independent springs will conform to fit the user’s body shape, and its easily removable fabric allows for machine washing when needed.

Viktor Jurgen Neck and Back Massager Pillow $87.52

If you need more than just support, the Viktor Jurgen Neck and Back Massager Pillow may suit; it’s designed to attach to the back of your chair and provide a powered back or neck massage, as well as optional heating elements to reduce those aches and pains that come with too many hours of staring at dull spreadsheets.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.