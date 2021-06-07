Ways to Winter-Proof Your Home That Don’t Rack up the Electricity Bill

It is well and truly winter and with an icy blast coming for Australia later this week, you might be looking for new ways to keep warm. What if I told you there was a way to keep your home toasty without raising your heating bill through the roof?

DIY expert Mitch Mclean over at Bunnings has given us some ways to easily winter-proof your home for those cold nights. Plus they’re more sustainable than running a heater night and day.

Here’s what you can do around the house to ensure a warmer home.

Seal your windows and doors

Mclean suggests checking that both the inside and outside seals of your windows are in good shape by pushing hard against them while the window is closed.

“An easy way to test this is to use a sheet of paper and try slipping it through the gaps. If the gap is wider than a sheet of paper, it could be letting in cold air.”

On that note, check if your doors and windows have draughts by holding a piece of tissue paper against cracks and gaps. If the paper moves in the breeze you should seal it up.

You can use a rubber seal on your windows or doors to fill gaps – there are a wide range of options available and the one best suited will vary depending on the size of the gap and the type of window or door it is.

Bunnings has a handy guide for sealing windows here.

When it comes to sealing your door, consider a stormproof seal. They help to keep wind and rain out by pushing a flap over your door seal when it shuts. Just make sure you choose the right one for your door.

An alternative to a door seal is to use a door snake. Mclean says they help to trap heat within your home and can be used to isolate individual rooms as well.

“An easy fix for helping keep draughts out of a room is to use a door snake – make sure to pick one that is the right width for your door and consider using a double snake which will help stop draughts on both sides.”

Add a rug to your space

We all know that cold feet in winter are not a good time and this is particularly an issue for those with hard-surfaced flooring at home.

Mclean suggests purchasing a rug for your space to combat this:

“Hard-surface flooring like timber and tiles look great but can often get cold to walk on in winter. Try laying down a thick rug in spaces like your bedroom and living room for a warmer underfoot feel that also adds style.”

If you need a guide on how to choose the right rug, here’s an expert guide.

Invest in some block-out curtains

A surprising amount of heat or cold can make its way into a room via the glass of our windows. To combat this you can try installing some block-out curtains as an extra layer.

“[Block-out curtains] can also help you reduce noise and save energy costs. Make sure to choose heavy-weight fabric curtains that fall below your window sill as this will help ensure your window is insulated.”

Pay attention to your fans

Exhaust fans may be efficient at pumping in the air conditioning but when they’re not in use they can still let that cold air sneak into your house.

Grabbing a Draft Stoppa from Bunnings is one simple way to put an end to this. Mclean suggests adding them to your kitchen and bathroom.

He also has an insightful tip for putting your ceiling fans to good use in winter.

“If you’ve got ceiling fans in your home, they often offer a reverse mode for winter that make them an easy and affordable way to warm a room with minimal energy use. This function works by pushing all the warmer air down which in turn makes the room temperature more comfortable.”

If you have any issues with your winter-proofing or other DIY projects, check out the Bunnings Workshop page where you can tap into a world of advice and tips from the Bunnings community.

If you want to see more tips from Mclean, check out some of his pointers for quick DIY home and garden projects that you might be able to knock off this long weekend.

Stay warm out there!