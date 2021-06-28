What’s New on Paramount+ in July 2021

I signed up for Paramount Plus before the launch, back when they were offering a 50% discount if you were willing to pay for a year in advance. This seemed like a good decision back when I was binging the first season of The Real World in preparation for the debut of the 30-years-later reunion special. Since then, I definitely haven’t been using it enough to get my $US5 ($6) worth.

It isn’t that surprising: Though the Mountain seems a latecomer to the Streaming Wars, Paramount Plus is really just a re-skinned CBS All-Access, another service I couldn’t be bothered to use outside of the release window for new seasons of Star Trek Discovery.

A few months in, has anything changed? It does seem like the streamer is starting to build out a library of older movies, which is never a bad thing, but the slate of Paramount Plus Originals is thus far, shall we say, uninspiring. Will the list of what’s coming in July convince you to sign up if you haven’t already? Well, June saw the debut of a quite terribly reviewed Mark Walberg sci-fi movie, and July can’t even boast that — but I’m not unhappy that I’ll get the chance to see a recording of the dried-up-too-soon Broadway musical adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount Plus in July.

What’s coming to Paramount Plus in July 2021

July 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

Bitter Harvest

Blue Sky

Caveman

Cinema Paradiso

Cliffhanger

Congo

Death Valley Rangers

Down To You

Forces Of Nature

Foxfire

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Gorp

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Jack Reacher

Kiss The Girls

Love Story

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Soldier Boyz

Something’s Gotta Give

Stonewall

Taffin

The Adventures of Hercules

The Chumscrubber

The Lone Gun

The Natural

The Queen

The Terminator

Timeline

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

July 2

Bill & Ted Face the Music

July 7

Big Brother live feeds

Love Island live feeds

Bubble Guppies (Season 4)

Henry Danger (Season 5)

The Noggins (Season 1)

Science Saves the Day (Season 1)

Word Play (Season 1)

July 14

The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII

Crash of the Concorde

The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!

Survival of the Snow Leopard

The Loud House (Season 4)

July 21

Nella the Princess Knight (Season 2)

LEGO City Adventures (Season 1)

LEGO Jurassic World (Season 1)

Show-Me-Bot (Season 1)

Mystery of the Ice Age Giants

July 22

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (New episodes)

July 28

Drunk History México (Season 1-3)

Splash TV (Season 1-2)

July 29