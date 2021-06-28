What’s New on Paramount+ in July 2021

I signed up for Paramount Plus before the launch, back when they were offering a 50% discount if you were willing to pay for a year in advance. This seemed like a good decision back when I was binging the first season of The Real World in preparation for the debut of the 30-years-later reunion special. Since then, I definitely haven’t been using it enough to get my $US5 ($6) worth.
It isn’t that surprising: Though the Mountain seems a latecomer to the Streaming Wars, Paramount Plus is really just a re-skinned CBS All-Access, another service I couldn’t be bothered to use outside of the release window for new seasons of Star Trek Discovery.
A few months in, has anything changed? It does seem like the streamer is starting to build out a library of older movies, which is never a bad thing, but the slate of Paramount Plus Originals is thus far, shall we say, uninspiring. Will the list of what’s coming in July convince you to sign up if you haven’t already? Well, June saw the debut of a quite terribly reviewed Mark Walberg sci-fi movie, and July can’t even boast that — but I’m not unhappy that I’ll get the chance to see a recording of the dried-up-too-soon Broadway musical adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount Plus in July.
What’s coming to Paramount Plus in July 2021
July 1
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
- Bitter Harvest
- Blue Sky
- Caveman
- Cinema Paradiso
- Cliffhanger
- Congo
- Death Valley Rangers
- Down To You
- Forces Of Nature
- Foxfire
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
- Gorp
- Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Jack Reacher
- Kiss The Girls
- Love Story
- Robocop
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Soldier Boyz
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Stonewall
- Taffin
- The Adventures of Hercules
- The Chumscrubber
- The Lone Gun
- The Natural
- The Queen
- The Terminator
- Timeline
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
July 2
-
Bill & Ted Face the Music
July 7
-
Big Brother live feeds
-
Love Island live feeds
-
Bubble Guppies (Season 4)
-
Henry Danger (Season 5)
-
The Noggins (Season 1)
-
Science Saves the Day (Season 1)
-
Word Play (Season 1)
July 14
-
The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII
-
Crash of the Concorde
-
The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!
-
Survival of the Snow Leopard
-
The Loud House (Season 4)
July 21
-
Nella the Princess Knight (Season 2)
-
LEGO City Adventures (Season 1)
-
LEGO Jurassic World (Season 1)
-
Show-Me-Bot (Season 1)
-
Mystery of the Ice Age Giants
July 22
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (New episodes)
July 28
- Drunk History México (Season 1-3)
- Splash TV (Season 1-2)
July 29
-
Behind the Music series premiere
