What to Watch, Play and Read in Australia This Weekend

What’s new on streaming?

Folks, it is getting hella cold so it is the perfect weather to settle in with a blanket and a movie. Here’s what you can watch on streaming services in Australia this weekend.

Netflix

This weekend on Netflix there’s the mysterious new fantasy movie Sweet Tooth, which is produced by Robert Downey Jr. New seasons of Kim’s Convenience and Feel Good are also available for your binge-watching enjoyment.

If you missed it last week, there’s new seasons of Lucifer and The Kominsky Method to catch up on as well.

Disney+

If you’re preparing to watch Marvel’s Loki next week you can catch up on all the action thanks to two new Marvel’s Legends episodes based on the titular character.

And for those holding out for Raya and the Last Dragon you can now watch it at no additional charge with your Disney+ subscription.

Amazon Prime Video

Over on Amazon Prime you can enjoy back to back dinosaurs with Jurassic Park I, II and III. There’s also the streaming debut of Evan Rachel Wood’s Kajillionaire which you may have missed in cinemas.

What’s new at Australian cinemas?

Glad you asked. We’re lucky enough to have cinemas well and truly open again in Australia, so what’s good on the big screen?

In this week’s new releases there’s the latest horrifying instalment in The Conjuring series with The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.

If you missed its release last week you can also catch the long-awaited A Quiet Place Part 2 and Disney’s Cruella in cinemas or on streaming.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Wrath of Man

Spiral: The Book of Saw

Mortal Kombat

June Again

Godzilla vs Kong

Any new video games?

For those who enjoy gaming on the weekend, you’ll be glad to know there are some hot new titles to dig into.

At the start of every month, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to a bunch of free titles. The June freebies include Operation Tango (PS5), Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4), Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4), The Wild at Heart (Xbox), For Honor (Xbox), Backbone (PC via Game Pass), and Darkest Dungeon (Xbox).

If you missed it last week action RPG game Biomutant recently released and it recently got a new update to shut up its annoying narrator.

How about some new books?

There’s no shortage of queer novels releasing in time for Pride month. Check out Casey McQuiston’s One Last Stop on June 8, Jason June’s Jay’s Gay Agenda or pick up the latest volume in Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series.

There’s also Version Zero by David Yoon which follows a tech expert who gets blacklisted by all the companies in Silicon Valley and gets revenge by rebooting the entire internet. Totally speculative fiction, right?

Or some new music?

Good tunes are a sure-fire way to get the good vibes going.

If you’re hanging out for Spotify’s yearly wrapped playlist you’re in luck because Spotify’s Only You is here to give us some very personal insights into our music tastes.

Elsewhere there are new songs from the likes of Billie Eilish and Chet Faker, plus there’s a new album from Aussie duo The Veronicas and American duo Twenty One Pilots.

Are there any good events happening around Australia?

There’s a ton of great events out there now that restrictions have, mostly, eased.

Unfortunately for Melbourne folk, the extended lockdown puts a dampener on things. If you need some cuddly animals to make you feel better the Melbourne Zoo is streaming videos of their enclosures live or you can check out a tranquil live stream from Melbourne’s Aquarium.

Sydney Solstice also starts next week and will run from June 8 – June 20 with a bunch of cool winter activities around the city of Syndey.

Lifehacker recommends

Here’s what the Lifehacker team is checking out this weekend.

Mel: The Archibald Prize exhibition opens this weekend at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney. It’s always a crowd-pleaser because everyone gets to be a critic and have their say – you can vote in the People’ Choice award. And it’s not just the Archibald – there’s also the Wynne and Sulman Prizes on display, plus this year there’s a special Archie 100 exhibit, celebrating the portrait prize’s centenary. You’ve got until September 26 to check it out.

Lauren: The other half of my couch has arrived so I will be making use of it by hosting a Cruella watch party and feeding everyone a spaghetti bolognese feast courtesy of my favourite YouTube chef, Nat’s What I Reckon.

Steph: My friends and I have been desperate to use up our Dine and Discover vouchers before that June 30 cut off, so we figured we’d put the value of one of the vouchers towards something we have been wanting to do for a long bloody time: check out an arcade bar. Those venues can get kind of pricey when you start smashing through games, so it’s a pretty solid way to put your Gladys bucks to work.

I’m currently looking at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq in Alexandria and have long had my eye on 1989 Arcade Bar in Newtown but the latter doesn’t appear to accept D&D vouchers, meaning you’ll have to pay your way there.

In any case, I’m itching for a game of Mortal Kombat now.

Enjoy your weekends!

