Every Tribeca Festival Film You Should Know About, Including Anthony Bourdain Doco Roadrunner

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival hits screens this week, with a lineup of feature and short films set to capture the attention of movie buffs worldwide.

The annual event is recognised for highlighting change-makers in the film industry, and this year the festival is already turning heads because of one title in particular – Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

What is the Roadrunner documentary?

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain was directed by Academy Award-winning Morgan Neville, and the documentary seeks to showcase the persona and talent of the late Anthony Bourdain on the big screen.

This documentary takes home movies, on-screen work, never-aired clips and comments from Bourdain’s nearest and dearest as a means of offering tribute to the broadly adored chef, author and documentarian.

According to Tribeca, the feature film “celebrates Bourdain’s adventurous life and the underlying spirit that drove it all”.

Here’s a sample from the Tribeca Festival synopsis:

The cultural-culinary-intellectual force that was Anthony Bourdain exploded onto the scene in 2000 with the publication of his searing restaurant memoir Kitchen Confidential. From there was an unstoppable rise to Parts Unknown, No Reservations, and a place in the American cultural canon. Bourdain’s outsize personality, insatiable curiosity, and passion for food, travel, and culture tapped into a deeper humanity that resonated with viewers who felt that they knew him. And to those who did know him, ‘Tony’ was an uncommonly sensitive and insightful soul whose friendship left a lasting impact.

Audiences will be able to check this out live in New York, and fans in the U.S will also have the option to watch along at home but unfortunately, this feature is not currently available in Australia. Unless you use a VPN, of course.

Other big updates from Tribeca 2021

The Tribeca film festival is back after cancelling its 2020 event and delaying the 2021 schedule. This event will be held with some in-person elements, as well as digital options for those who are tuning in from home. Being the 20th-anniversary edition of Tribeca, we’re expecting some big things.

Here are some of the other major titles included in the festival.

In the Heights

The hugely hyped film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway production, In the Heights will open the Tribeca Festival. The film, which was directed by Jon M. Chu and that stars Anthony Ramos, is set to be premiered to audiences on June 9 (June 10 Australian time).

Want to know what it’s about? Here’s the synopsis via Tribeca festival:

It’s the hottest day of the summer in Washington Heights, NYC. Bodega owner Usnavi dreams of opening a bar in the Dominican Republic, while also pining for aspiring designer Vanessa. His best friend Benny hopes to reconnect with Nina, his ex home for the summer from Stanford. Above it all, Abuela Claudia keeps a watchful eye over the intersecting stories of the rapidly changing neighborhood’s many residents.

No Sudden Move

Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama will be premiered at the Tribeca Centerpiece Gala on June 18 (June 19 Australian time). The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and David Harbour.

Synopsis via Tribeca Festival:

From director Steven Soderbergh comes the HBO Max original movie No Sudden Move. Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centres on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them—and for what ultimate purpose—weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary

This film is set to close the festival, IndieWire reports. The documentary has been produced and directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar and will be introduced to audiences on June 19 (June 20 Australian time).

Synopsis via Tribeca Festival:

Fuelled by the murder of George Floyd, shut-in by the closures of business and unable to perform around the country, the movie follows Chappelle as he provides the community he calls home with two things desperately needed in difficult times – economic and comic relief. What began as an experimental socially distanced live comedy show in a neighbour’s cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbours, friends and fellow comedians. Ultimately, Chappelle’s cornfield concerts would serve as a model of courage not just for his community, but for the entire live entertainment industry.

Other titles including 12 Mighty Orphans, Monsters at Work, No Man of God, Mark, Mary & Some Other People and False Positive are also getting a lot of attention online at the moment, so keep a keen eye.

Keep up to date with the Tribeca Festival for 2021 here.