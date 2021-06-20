Level Up Your Life

The Difference Between Hardscape and Softscape, And How to Use Both in Your Garden

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 1 hour ago: June 21, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:articles
environmentgardengeographyhardscapehuman interestkate reggevland managementlandscapelisa hallett taylorpavementsoftscape
The Difference Between Hardscape and Softscape, And How to Use Both in Your Garden
Photo: Elena Elisseeva, Shutterstock

While we may think of landscaping in terms of plants, trees, flowers, and shrubs, that’s only part of the story. Even if your garden was designed to look like a meadow of wildflowers, chances are you have some non-living component, like rocks or a fence. That’s the “hardscape,” and the plants are the “softscape.” Here’s what to know about both categories of landscaping.

Hardscape vs. softscape

In short, these two types of landscaping mean exactly you you think they mean. As Lisa Hallett Taylor explains in an article for The Spruce:

Hardscape is the hard stuff in your yard: concrete, bricks, and stone. Softscape is the soft, growing stuff, like perennial flowers, shrubs, succulents, and trees. Softscape is living; hardscape is not. Ideally, a well-designed landscape incorporates a balance between the two elements.

How hardscape impacts softscape

The plants in your garden are likely your primary focus, given that they require regular maintenance, but the hardscape can play a major part in their successful growth. In fact, as Kate Reggev explains in an article for Dwell, the hardscape comes first:

Typically, hardscape elements must be installed, built, or completed before the softscape elements can be put in. This is because hardscape materials are usually incorporated into the ground, and often physically alter the landscape — whether it’s the removal of dirt for a pool or cutting and filling soil in order to install a retaining wall or terracing.

In addition, it’s also important to consider the materials used in your hardscape, as they have different impacts on the environment. Per Taylor:

Hardscape materials have different effects on the environment. Pavement, which is hardscape, prevents water from soaking into the soil, thus increasing runoff, which can carry contaminants into streams. Porous materials allow water to soak into the soil. Hardscaping is a benefit to a garden because it reduces potential erosion and keeps the ground intact.

Ultimately, the idea is for both your hardscape and softscape to blend into the local environment, and mimic something that might be found in nature, Reggev explains. This means choosing plants that are native to the area and grow well in a particular climate.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.