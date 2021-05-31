The Best Gardening Communities to Find on Reddit

As helpful as (we’d like to think) reading articles about plants and gardening can be, it’s also nice to have an online community that can answer questions, give advice, and provide some horticultural inspiration. Fortunately, there are plenty of subreddits — some with hundreds of thousands of members from all over the world — that offer a deep-dive into all-things gardening.

In an article on BobVila.com, Alexa Erickson dug up the best plant-related subreddits that are both useful and entertaining. Here are a few to check out.

r/DramaticHouseplants

Love before-and-after transformations? Then this subreddit is for you. Members of the group discuss what went wrong with their plants, and then what they did to save them — along with accompanying photos or time-lapse videos.

r/plants

This plant-based subreddit has been around for more than a decade, and bills itself as a “place to share pictures and discuss growing, maintaining, and propagating houseplants and outdoor decorative plants.”

r/houseplants

Want to focus solely on plants that live in your home? Then this subreddit — about to celebrate its tenth anniversary — is for you.

r/IndoorGarden

Didn’t find what you needed in the r/houseplants subreddit? Try this one, which focuses on indoor gardens — including ones that grow vegetables and herbs.

r/gardening

Since March 2008, this subreddit has been used to discuss gardening, plants, and agriculture. There are 3.6 million members, and is a “place for the best guides, pictures, and discussions of all things related to plants and their care.”

r/whatsthisplant

Not sure what kind of plant you’re dealing with? The 552,000 members of this subreddit can help. According to the page description: “Visitors are encouraged to submit requests as well as help out with identification.”

r/plantclinic

Is your plant sick? Is it no longer responding to its usual care routine? For a diagnosis, you’ll want to consult the 355,000 members of this subreddit.