The 5 Easiest Houseplants for Beginners

Joel Kahn

Published 7 hours ago: June 11, 2021 at 2:30 am -
We want to bring life into our homes, but many of us without green thumbs have found our plants quickly turning brown. So Lucrecer Braxton (aka @soulsistaplants) is here to share her five favourite plants, and how to take care of them.

First, pay attention to the lighting conditions in your house; then, decide how often you want to have to take care of the plant itself. And remember, only bring home a plant you love!

Heart Leaf Philodendron

  • Looks great in a hanging pot or on a shelf where the leaves can trail.
  • Place in bright indirect light.
  • Water every 7-10 days.

Sansevieria Snake Plant

  • Great as a gift!
  • Water every 3 weeks in growing season, once a month in the winter.
  • You can set it and forget it, but don’t totally forget it.

Syngonium

  • Comes in all different varieties.
  • Water every 3-4 weeks, or when you notice the leaves drooping.
  • Let it dry out, then give it a nice soak.
  • Thrives in lower light (not no light).

ZZ Plant

  • Water every 3-4 weeks.
  • Can grow in low light or bright indirect light.
  • Looks very masculine in a black pot.

Prayer Plant (Maranta)

  • Closes up at night as if it’s praying.
  • Water every 10-14 days.
  • Place in bright indirect light.
  • Don’t let direct light hit the leaves.

