The 5 Easiest Houseplants for Beginners

We want to bring life into our homes, but many of us without green thumbs have found our plants quickly turning brown. So Lucrecer Braxton (aka @soulsistaplants) is here to share her five favourite plants, and how to take care of them.
First, pay attention to the lighting conditions in your house; then, decide how often you want to have to take care of the plant itself. And remember, only bring home a plant you love!
Heart Leaf Philodendron
- Looks great in a hanging pot or on a shelf where the leaves can trail.
- Place in bright indirect light.
- Water every 7-10 days.
Sansevieria Snake Plant
- Great as a gift!
- Water every 3 weeks in growing season, once a month in the winter.
- You can set it and forget it, but don’t totally forget it.
Syngonium
- Comes in all different varieties.
- Water every 3-4 weeks, or when you notice the leaves drooping.
- Let it dry out, then give it a nice soak.
- Thrives in lower light (not no light).
ZZ Plant
- Water every 3-4 weeks.
- Can grow in low light or bright indirect light.
- Looks very masculine in a black pot.
Prayer Plant (Maranta)
- Closes up at night as if it’s praying.
- Water every 10-14 days.
- Place in bright indirect light.
- Don’t let direct light hit the leaves.
